'Code brown' contamination sees public pools closed 400 times in less than a year

West Wave in Henderson had the highest code brown incidents this year so far.

Contamination from faeces, vomit and blood has forced the closure of Auckland public pools more than 400 times this year.

Figures released under the Local Government Official Information Act (LGOIMA) revealed pools in Henderson, Albany, Onehunga and Mt Albert were Auckland's dirtiest in terms of code brown incidents from January to October.

Auckland Council said they weren’t in the habit of “poo shaming”, and the pools with the highest incidents were often ones most popular with children and families, or designed specifically for children.

There were 432 code browns recorded at 26 Auckland Council-run and contracted pools.

Code brown is a council term for hazardous substance incidents of solid poo, diarrhoea, blood or vomit in pools.

West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre in West Auckland recorded the most code browns with 61 incidents, 35 of which forced closure for the rest of the day.

West Wave recorded its most code browns in April.

123rf Code browns usually shut down a pool for one to three hours, so council staff can clean the area. (File photo)

Albany Stadium Pool had 54 code browns, Onehunga War Memorial Pool and Leisure Centre had 42 and there were 41 incidents at Mt Albert Aquatic Centre.

Grey Lynn Paddling Pool and Totara Park Pools recorded no code browns.

The worst code brown incident this year so far was at Takapuna Pool in June, when a diarrhoea contamination forced the closure the whole facility from 10.30am until the next day.

Council’s general active communities general manager Dave Stewart said the estimated financial impact of code browns was around $575,000 per year, with 600 incidents as the benchmark.

This was the cost of closing the pools to clean and re-treat the water, Stewart said.

"In addition to possible extra staff time and pool water treatment costs, we often have to refund entry for customers and cannot continue to sell entry to pools,” he said.

"Pools typically close for one and a half to three hours while we deal with the necessary cleaning process, sometimes longer if it is a more significant incident.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Mt Albert Aquatic Centre had 41 code brown incidents in 2022.

“If it’s close to closing time, we might close the pool for the remainder of the day.”

Cleaning up a code brown, depending on the circumstances, meant removing and replacing water, and disposing of contaminated materials.

Surfaces near a code brown are also cleaned, and the water treatment response depended on the hazard.

“But [this] usually involves super-chlorination, increasing water circulation to replace contaminated water and then re-balance the water quality.”

Stewart said they understood accidents happened, and encouraged an education-driven approach to minimise incidents.

This involved anything from reminding people to visit restrooms before getting into a pool and ensuring kids under three years old wore swim nappies.

“We encourage people to let us know as soon as an incident occurs, so we can isolate and treat it quickly.

"With over two million visits to our pools in the last financial year alone, contamination incidents equate to a small percentage and if one does occur, our staff are excellent at ensuring protocol is followed."

