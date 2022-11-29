Shadbolt finding life challenging without mayoral chains

Organisers from left, Daniel Johansen, Teressa Laughton, Sir Tim Shadbolt and Linda Howard at Whanake House in Invercargill, where Sir Tim's Christmas Lunch will be held on December 25.

Former Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt says life has been challenging since being ousted from the top job, but he’s trying to stay involved in the community.

Shadbolt was unseated as mayor by Nobby Clark at the October local body elections after 24-years-straight in the job, and 26 years in total.

“Life is challenging. When I was mayor I got up in the morning and I would reach for my schedule,” the 75-year-old said.

He no longer has a daily schedule to reach for and says he is missing the job.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark steps into top seat as new era begins

* Sir Tim's Christmas Day community lunch 'brings joy to people'

* Mayor Tim's Christmas Lunch returns after two-year hiatus



Robyn Edie/Stuff Daniel Johansen, Teressa Laughton, Sir Tim Shadbolt, and Linda Howard at Whanake House in Invercargill.

However, he had become a “ferocious gardener”, was going to the gym and said he had remained involved in some events, including with the Southern Institute of Technology, the Diwali Festival and the upcoming Christmas community lunch for people in need.

Formerly called Mayor Tim’s Christmas Lunch, this year it’s called Sir Tim’s Christmas Lunch.

Linda Howard, who is organising the lunch with Teressa Laughton, said she wanted to keep Shadbolt involved with the people of the city.

“I didn’t want the Christmas lunch to stop, just because he isn’t the mayor,” she said.

“Tim will be Santa Claus this year and hand out the presents.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Sir Tim Shadbolt at Whanake House in Invercargill.

Shadbolt appreciated the opportunity to remain involved and said he was happy to ride on the coat-tails of the event as a member of the community.

“It’s a lunch for people in need,” Howard said.

Various agencies, including Age Concern and mental health had been approached so 50 people could be chosen to attend the lunch at Whanake House on Dee St, from 12pm till 2.30pm on December 25.

Howard said $925 has been raised, but more donations would be appreciated to pay for presents for the children attending.