Deadliest South Island crash in decades sees road toll in Nelson Marlborough jump

The Koromiko crash is believed to have been the deadliest crash in the South Island for two decades.

The deadliest crash in the South Island in two decades has contributed to a big jump in the road toll in Nelson and Marlborough for 2022.

Seven family members died in a crash near Picton in June, when their van crossed the centre line of State Highway 1 and crashed head-on with a truck.

Ministry of Transport data shows a total of 12 people – including the seven in that one Picton crash – died on Marlborough roads from January to December 1. Ten people died on Marlborough roads in 2021.

There were six deaths on roads in the Nelson/Tasman region this year, five in Tasman and one in Nelson. Four people were killed on Tasman district roads last year and one in the Nelson area.

Despite a rise in fatal crashes the number of serious crashes and fatalities on SH6 – the highway between Nelson and Blenheim - has continued to drop since the speed limit was controversially lowered on the highway in November 2020.

Tasman District acting road policing manager and senior sergeant Hamish Chapman said it was devastating to see the same factors leading to death and serious injury in the top of the south “time and time again”.

"Every person who dies on our road has a ripple effect of grief and loss through families and communities.

"We all have a responsibility to ensure we’re not taking unnecessary risks on the road – risks like getting behind the wheel when you’re tired, driving too fast or after drinking. They’re risks not worth taking."

Alcohol and drugs were a factor in about a third of all fatal crashes, Chapman said. He urged people who had plans to enjoy a few drinks to make sure they had a plan to get home via a taxi or designated driver.

Drivers could expect to see an increased police presence on local roads throughout the summer.

"Our officers will be out in force anytime, anywhere to deter unsafe driving behaviour.

A teenager died in a crash after a car hit a tree near Nelson College for Girls in Nelson in March. There were two other fatal crashes in March in the Tasman district.

Nelson to Blenheim State Highway 6 road toll

One person was killed on State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson this year.

Lower Hutt resident Daniel Bouchet when the van he was driving collided with a truck on State Highway 6 near Renwick in June.

Waka Kotahi top of the south regional relationship director Emma Speight said the overall number of serious crashes on the highway were lower than when the new speed limits were introduced in November 2020. However, weather events and road closures had to be taken into account.

“One death is too many, but the improving statistics on this stretch of state highway are welcome. It means fewer families and communities are being ripped apart by the terrible consequences of road crashes.”

The Whangamoa Saddle has been shut for a period of this year making direct comparisons on accidents this year compared to last year difficult.

The number of serious crashes causing serious injuries has also dropped on SH6 following the drop in speed limits. In 2020 there were 10 serious crashes which saw 13 people badly injured. In 2021 and 2022 there was just one serious injury crash resulting in two serious injuries.

It was important the impact of Covid-19 and weather-related road closures, such as the protracted closure of the highway for repairs, were taken into account when looking at the drop in crashes.

These factors meant that data around crashes taken before and after the speed being lowered could not be directly compared.

Even with that caveat the number of reported minor injury crashes and non-injury crashes is down. In 2020 there were 21 minor injury crashes, there were 23 in 2021 and this year to December there were 10 minor injury crashes.

In 2021, 40 non-injury crashes were reported and in the year to December there were nine.

Prior to the speed change 25 people were killed on State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson from 2009 to 2020.

All the deaths occurred on 100 kmh sections of the road. Addressing this grim statistic was a major factor in the decision to review the route’s speed limits.

“We care about our communities, and it is a priority for us to ensure people can get to and from home, school and work safely, no matter how they travel. Managing speeds is an important part of this.”