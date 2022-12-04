Decades-long slumping on section of West Coast's Buller Gorge puts lives at risk

Slumping on SH6 at Whitecliffs in the lower Buller Gorge is getting worse, locals say.

“Dangerous” slumping and storm damage to a critical road link for the West Coast needs fixing urgently, locals say.

The Buller Gorge on State Highway 6 between Westport and Inangahua​ is down to one lane since significant slumping was exacerbated by flooding in July 2021 and February 2022.

The July event caused significant flooding in Westport and across the district, forcing the evacuation of more than 2000 people from 826 properties, while heavy rain in February caused widespread damage to farms and roads in the Buller Gorge.

Road user and former bus driver Steve White said the road was particularly bad at an area known as Whitecliffs between Westport and Inangahua, where the road was slumping towards the Buller River below.

“It continues to fall. [The slumping] goes over the inside lane as well. It’s quite dangerous, there is significant falling off. We need some action to fix it.”

White is also the race director for the Buller Gorge marathon. He said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency repaired the road where the course runs in time for this year’s event, but it was cancelled due to Covid.

He said the area at Whitecliffs, which is not part of the marathon course, had been slumping for decades.

“It comes down to a lack of funding from central Government. It’s pretty nasty.

“It needs a long term solution or the whole thing will go.”

Bus driver Cory Sutherland, of East West Coaches, said the road was slumping into the river below. He estimated the drop was between 10m and 20m.

“If someone dies who’s to blame for that? The road is collapsing away ... it’s been like that for years and they just keep putting layers of asphalt over it, but it keeps deteriorating and deteriorating.”

The slumping was now affecting both lanes and he worried heavy traffic or another heavy rain event could cause it to collapse completely, putting lives in danger.

He believed the only solution was to dig into the hillside and create a new alignment.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said SH6 was a “critical link” connecting Westport to Nelson and Christchurch. The only alternative route was via Greymouth, which would add 90 minutes to the journey.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Work is under way to clear the slip in the Manawatu Gorge. (First published April 2017. The road was later closed, and Waka Kotahi is working on a new road above the gorge, expected to open in December 2024.)

The situation was reminiscent of the Manawatū Gorge on SH3, which Waka Kotahi abandoned after a decade of closures and slips. It is building a new $620m highway over the Ruahine Range, which is due to be completed by the end of 2024.

Cleine said he did not know why Waka Kotahi was not fixing the Buller Gorge with more urgency, but it needed to come up with a long-term solution soon.

“Until they do the one lane is in danger of dropping away.”

Waka Kotahi maintenance contract manager Moira Whinham said the area had experienced “minor” slumping for at least 10 years.

The strategy had been to level the road surface when needed, which was appropriate for the road’s classification and traffic volume, she said.

The preferred option for the Whitecliffs area was to realign the road over about 220m to move it further away from the river, Whinham said.

The work was likely to take at least three months and cost $1 million.

Waka Kotahi had hoped to do the work before Christmas, but had been advised further review of the ecological impacts of the work was needed first. The highway would remain one-lane over the upcoming holiday period, she said.

“We understand the importance of this route to the Westport community but believe it is appropriate to ensure we have a long-term, long-lasting solution before commencing any physical works.

“There is a considerable amount of work underway at other locations throughout the South Island, and we are prioritising resource to ensure the works to reopen SH6 Rai Valley to Hira/Nelson are completed prior to Christmas.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff Rockblasting is being done overnight to clear a slip on SH6 near Inangahua on the West Coast.

Funding for local roads after flooding

On Friday, Waka Kotahi gave the Buller District Council $13.2m to repair local roads damaged by the February flood event.

About $1.5m was received after the event to carry out emergency repairs. Some areas were particularly hard hit, including the Karamea Bluff and Denniston roads, council infrastructure delivery manager Eric de Boer.

The funding would allow the council to restore the local road network back to the condition it was in before the February storm. The work was expected to take up to two years to complete, he said.

“Repairs range from extensive road reinstatement to minor clean up works.”

De Boer said the district relied heavily on its roading infrastructure, with isolated communities requiring a safe and reliable network for personal travel, access for emergency services, and for heavy vehicles to truck goods to and from these communities.

Rockblasting near Murchison

Supplied Rockfall at Dellows Bluff in July 2022.

Meanwhile, another section of SH6 – at Dellows Bluff near Murchison and the Upper Buller Gorge – has been down to one lane after a large rock fell on the road in July.

Waka Kotahi regional manager Mark Owen said contractors would blast the unstable rocks and material from the cliff above from Monday to Wednesday. The road would be closed from 6pm to 8pm while the work was under way.

Further work was planned for an adjacent underslip.

“We know residents and regular users of State Highway 6 are keen to see this section of road returned to two lanes as soon as possible,” Owen said.

“Pile driving work has begun at the site this week and is expected to go through until Christmas. We do want to get this piece of road returned to two lanes as quickly as possible.”