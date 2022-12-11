Ex-race horses given second chance as therapy horses for kids

Sick or injured ex-racehorses that come to Maria Baigent and Anna Baigent at Anna's Rehab become therapy horses to work with kids and teenagers.

A facility in the Coromandel has the double purpose of helping both ex-race horses and struggling kids in the community.

Annarehab, which opened in 2016, takes in thoroughbreds that aren’t fit to have a sport horse career due to illness, injury or being worn out, and transitions them into therapy horses working with children from 8-years-old upwards.

Founder Maria Baigent said what makes their business unique is they are the only ones to use thoroughbreds with kids.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Maria and Anna Baigent run Annarehab take in ex-racehorses with injuries/illnesses and transition them into therapy horses to work with kids and teenagers.

“I started a holiday programme with four horses, as I thought there are kids out there like me who couldn’t afford to have a horse. The first holiday programme was fully booked. I have two students with me now who were part of that first holiday programme.”

Baigent emphasises she’s not a therapist, but wanting to stand in good stead with the racing industry, parents and Oranga Tamariki, she went to Australia to obtain an equine connection certificate in equine assisted learning.

“There’s seven of us in the country but only three of us practising because you are never going to make an income out of it. We are living on our equity, we do have some sponsorship, but we don’t make a living from this.”

She her daughter Anna have now gathered eight horses.

“The horses are the therapists, the horses do the work as they connect with the children, my job is to interrupt what is going on between the horse and children.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The horses aren't being used for riding due to a number of injuries and being worn out.

The kids come to the programme via word of mouth, helped by Baigent having been a teacher for 35 years. She also has a relationship with Oranga Tamariki, and visit local schools.

“Some of the kids will go onto further therapy because we offer a 12-week programme, with steps for building relationships that are carefully assessed and monitored.

“A lot of kids that come are really disconnected and covid hasn’t helped, they can’t go back to school, they don’t feel they have the social network any more, they’ve lost confidence and the ability to make friends.”

Anna is more focused on the horse side of things, with her being a vet nurse.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Anna and Maria Baigent help kids who are struggling from ADHD to anxiety and post covid stress.

“The transition of a horse is individual and if they’ve been good race horses they tend to pick up their new job as they have a strong work ethic.

“Not only did I want to give the horses a second life after racing – I didn’t want to take horses that had other options. If the horse is well enough to be an eventer or trekker then they should go do that. I wanted this to be specifically a place for those that didn’t have that option,“ Anna said.

They are resolute that it’s not a riding school, and kids only get to ride via invitation.

“The value to the child is in their own mental, physical and emotional health but also if they become horse owners they’ll know how to take care of a horse, and we won’t end up with horses neglected somewhere because no one knows how to look after them.”

The big picture for Baigent is to work on the “shocking” suicide statics in New Zealand.

“There is a shocking disconnection with the young people with themselves first and then with their world and if the horses can bridge that for them, and I can see that done over and over again.

“I worry about the inability of our young people to find empathy they will go and kick down some old lady’s mailbox in Ngatea without a thought – someone has got to pay to fix the letterbox and someone is scared because some thug has kicked their letterbox down, and it’s been done without a moment thought of what the consequences will be.”

