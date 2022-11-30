Truck rolls after 'serious' crash on State Highway 63

This Fulton Hogan truck rolled in Wairau Valley on Wednesday morning after a crash with another vehicle.

Emergency services responded to a crash involving a truck and a ute on State Highway 63 between Blenheim and St Arnaud on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were alerted to the two-vehicle collision at about 8.22am on State Highway 63, Wairau Valley Rd.

A vehicle had overturned, a police spokesperson said.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter transported one patient to Nelson Hospital with moderate injuries just after 9.15am, duty pilot Bredan Hiatt said. An ambulance took the second patient to Wairau Hospital in moderate condition. A third person sustained minor injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The ute suffered serious damage to the driver’s side following the collision.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a serious incident had been reported to emergency services in the area about halfway between Blenheim and St Arnaud.

The road is the only road currently open between Nelson and Blenheim, with State Highway 6 closed until later next month due to repairs.

The road was initially down to one lane, but has since fully reopened.

Fire and Emergency responded at 8.25am, and five fire trucks were dispatched to the incident, a spokesperson said.

Wairau Valley chief fire officer Richard Peterson said the driver of the truck was “very, very lucky” to escape serious injuries, considering the damage sustained to the truck.

Peterson said the truck and the ute “clipped corners”, and he advised road users in the region to “drive to the conditions, and take regular breaks”.