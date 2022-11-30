Car crash, alpine rescue and armed hostage heroes recognised for bravery

A crash on Kahikatea Drive in Hamilton in 2020 left three people seriously injured, but a former firefighter’s bravery in saving them from a fire has been recognised.

From confronting a gunman to a daring helicopter rescue in white-out conditions to a rescue from a burning car, seven New Zealanders have been recognised for their bravery.

The seven were presented with the Royal Humane Society silver medal, for acts of bravery where rescuers put their own lives at risk to help assist others whose lives are in peril.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro presented the medals at Government House in Wellington on Wednesday afternoon.

She said it was a privilege to present the medals to those who had shown "selfless courage" and whose actions had helped prevent tragedy.

Such heroism required those acting to conquer their fear and not hesitate.

"Knowing what we should do and actually doing it are two very different things," Kiro said.

"They stepped up and took responsibility in the moment."

Confronting a gunman

Naomi Gedye​ was one of six people taken hostage by an “angry, agitated” man armed with a firearm.

She had just sat down for breakfast at the Vinegar Hill Camping Ground on the banks of the Rangitīkei River, north of Feilding, in late December 2017when she saw a man driving erratically and following a woman and her son.

She attempted to stop and calm him down but he pointed a a firearm at her. Gedye managed to persuade the man to remove the magazine from the firearm. When he put it on the passenger seat, she took the opportunity to pick it up. She threw it away but he found the magazine and went back to his car. He then drove at her and just stopped short of hitting her.

She was later one of six people taken hostage in a camper van. The man was persuaded to release four of the hostages but Gedye and the driver had to leap from the moving vehicle to escape. The gunman was later arrested by police.

Gedye was commended for being “particularly courageous in confronting an armed man, engaging in conversation with him and trying to dispose of the firearm’s magazine”.

“Her initiative and bravery during the hostage situation resulted in the safe release of four hostages, the escape of the driver and herself, and the arrest of the gunman,” her commendation read.

First on the scene

If it weren’t for the bravery of former firefighter Paul Gerritsen, a critically injured woman involved in a fiery Hamilton crash might not be alive.

Gerritsen was one of the first to arrive on the scene just moments after a car travelling along Kahikitea Dr in Hamilton with three people, hit a large traffic signage pole and caught fire the morning of April 22, 2020.

He dragged the driver, who was lying unconscious near the driver’s door, away from the vehicle.

As fire began to take hold of the inside of the car, he used brute strength to extract a woman who was trapped inside, and who had suffered severe, critical injuries.

Emergency services arrived and all three passengers were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“In coming to their aid, Paul Gerritsen put his own life in great danger. Without his actions, it is likely that the female passenger would have died, and the driver may too have lost his life,” his commendation read.

Alpine rescue in white-out conditions

After two climbers became stranded on Mt Rolleston, one of the highest peaks in Arthur’s Pass National Park, in October last year a team of five was sent to help.

Anna Brooke​ and Michael Smith​ of Alpine Cliff Rescue, and helicopter pilots Henry Deans​, Angus Taylor​ and Jeffrey Davies​ were given the award for their part in the rescue.

The helicopter was stripped back to bare essentials for flying in the alpine environment where freezing levels on the mountain were rising and several loose wet avalanches were observed.

Wind gusts, the unknown stability and angle of mountainside near a large bluff, made winching conditions in the white-out conditions all the more challenging with a possibility that the helicopter would not be able to return.

After locating the climbers sheltering in an improvised small snow-shelter on the summit, Brooke and Smith guided them to a lower spot where they could wait for the helicopter.

The climbers winched to safety, descending cloud made picking up the Brooke and Smith almost impossible.

“This mountain rescue was a team effort in a precarious situation for everyone involved,” the commendation said.

“The team were pushed to the limits, but acted within appropriate safety parameters in order to save the lives of two inadequately equipped trampers.”