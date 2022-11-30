One dead after double quad bike incident in King Country

A man is dead after an incident involving two quade bikes in the King Country (file photo).

A person has died after an incident involving two quad bikes in the King Country.

Police were called just after midnight on Wednesday to an incident on Taharoa Rd in Taharoa where a man had died.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

Taharoa is a small village on Waikato’s west coast, southwest of Kawhia Harbour.

People with information can contact police via 105 or online, using ‘Update My Report’, using event number P052771669.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.