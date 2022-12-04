Behind the scenes at TEDxAuckland, where the magic happens

TEDxAuckland is coming to the ASB Waterfront Theatre on December 3.

As far as conferences go, TEDx has become a household name, synonymous with powerful lectures behind shareable links.

With a local edition in Auckland over the weekend, Stuff went behind the scenes to see what it takes to bring the best and brightest minds together before an audience hungry for knowledge.

For the uninitiated, TEDx is the event edition of a global video project called TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design), which started in 1984 to highlight “ideas worth spreading”.

Producer Elliot Blade has been involved with TEDxAuckland​ since 2011, and started running operations the year after.

After almost a decade on the job, he’s nailed down what makes TEDxAuckland sing.

“You've got to find new ideas, people that genuinely have a new angle on something, and that is really tough,” Blade said.

When people front up with a pitch, the first test to pass is the TED Talk archive. Has anyone covered your topic before? If it’s a yes, Blade sends them back to come up with a new way in.

“If it is unique, then we delve in: is it worthwhile? Is it valuable? Will it make the world a better place?”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Producer Elliot Blade, left, with Johnny Chen, venue telecom manger.

Blade said the most important part about their speakers was their ideas. Their ability to share them with an audience came later, he said.

“You want the mad scientist, we want them to be themselves,” he said.

The team has become adept at coaching speakers to shine, helping them boil down their lectures to the fundamentals: what is their idea, why does it matter, and how will it change our world?

There are few limits to how far Blade and the team will go to help the speakers get there – they were at TEDxAuckland’s offices at the Generator until past midnight on Thursday, rehearsing and refining their talks.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Producer Elliot Blade says these TEDxAuckland letters might be having their last hurrah this year, as they need to be refreshed.

Blade said speakers were often used to humbling themselves and their efforts, and he works to help them get brave and own their achievements.

If they had developed something that would reform the health sector, say, they would rarely describe it so strongly themselves, he said.

“We try to say ‘no, you’re trying to save lives, say it more clearly’. The only way you’re going to make change is if the audience falls in love with it and hounds their politicians for change, right?”

Once the speakers are locked in, what really makes an event come together is its people: the team behind TEDxAuckland has formed a community driven by their passion for this project.

Volunteer and recruitment coordinator Ghiz Chebitou, and copywriter Jaydan Salzke, said working on TEDx helped them ground themselves in Auckland.

Salzke arrived in New Zealand from Australia eight months ago, and found community at TEDx.

“I didn’t know a single person here. Now I have friends, and a network, and a place to go a few time a week, and people who look out for me,” he said.

The staff don’t stick to rigid roles, either. When asked for their titles, the group recommended hefty jobs titles for their peers that were humbly rejected.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The theme for this year’s TEDxAuckland is “Down to Earth.”

“Volunteer co-ordinator and curator” is suggested for Chebitou, who introduces herself as “I just go around do stuff because [Blade] wants me to.”

“You’re meeting really like-minded people,” Blade said.

“Relationships start, people meet each other volunteering, which is quite cute. Just that I know, there have been 10 couples who met through TEDx.

“A large part of what we do is partnerships. It’s all partners and friends, different companies on board contributing.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff It might be a conference, but TEDxAuckland will not feel like a series of lectures, say organisers.

The theme for Auckland’s event this year is Down to Earth – a reminder that there are critical planetary issues demanding humankind’s attention, even while some are looking outwards into space.

It will be hard to forget during the event, with a stage packed to the rafters with lush greenery, warm lights and even freshly-growing mushrooms.

Speakers won’t be dwelling too much on the problems though – it's straight to the solutions, which they have already proven can work.

For anyone who hasn’t been to a TEDx before, you could be forgiven for thinking it’s a lecture series. Blade said it’s not – it’s theatre.

The stage was put together with experts in set design from the film industry.

“The feeling is that you’re part of something,” Salzke added.

“Every individual goes back to whatever industry they are in with something they didn’t have previously.”

Blade said it wouldn’t be possible without the support of major sponsors Vodafone and the Generator.

TEDxAuckland was held at the ASB Waterfront Theatre on December 3.