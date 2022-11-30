Southland boat building company opens manufacturing plant in USA

Renowned Southland boat building company Stabicraft has expanded its operations, opening a manufacturing plant in Seattle, USA.

The company, which is continuing to build its aluminium boats out of Invercargill, has increased its sales in the USA and has decided to also build boats there, chief executive David Glen says.

The company was focusing its efforts on manufacturing, and growth into the USA.

“We see considerable growth opportunity in the USA. We have been successful in growing our sales there, but the reality is our production capacity here in Invercargill is constrained in terms of [shortage of] skilled labour.

“In this post Covid world it’s both difficult and expensive getting boats to the USA, so we took the decision to set up a manufacturing operation over there.”

The Invercargill manufacturing plant continued to go well he said.

“We are going to get more boats out of the factory this year than we have ever got out ... and the good thing is the Australian and US markets continue to look like strong markets for us despite the gloom and the doom. We aren’t seeing any slowdown in those respective markets.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Stabicraft showroom on Dee Street Invercargill, now under new ownership and called Trev Terry Stabi Southern.

In May 2022 Stabicraft moved its showroom from its Bluff Highway site, where it builds boats, to a new Dee St location.

With the company’s focus now on manufacturing, it had sold the Dee St dealership, Glen said.

The Stabicraft dealership had always been an aside to the company’s manufacturing operations and was opened with the knowledge it would be sold at some stage, he said.

The Dee Street dealership has been purchased by the Trev Terry Group and is now operating as Trev Terry South, where it continues to sell Stabicraft boats.

“It’s very much an independent arms length dealership now, whereas it hasn’t been in the past,” Glen said.