Police call for information after near miss captured on camera

Nelson senior constable Matt Harris captured this near miss caused by a speeding BMW on Moutere Highway near Nelson.

Police are calling for people with information to come forward after a speeding car was caught in a horrifying near miss near Nelson.

The video, posted by Nelson police on their Facebook page, shows an accelerating dark-coloured BMW almost crash into an oncoming vehicle while driving on the Moutere Highway on Sunday.

As the BMW follows a bend in the road, it cuts the corner in the wrong lane, almost colliding with an oncoming car.

Senior constable Matt Harris said the actions of the BMW’s driver nearly caused a high-speed crash that would have “almost certainly” ended in a death had it occurred.

supplied The driver of the dark blue BMW followed the bend on the wrong side of the road, almost colliding with the oncoming vehicle.

Harris was the officer who recorded the incident, he said. Although an attempt was made to catch up to the vehicle to apprehend the driver after the incident, due to the speed the car was travelling it was not safe to continue.

The car was last seen travelling towards Upper Moutere and turning onto George Harvey Rd.

Harris said the driver of the vehicle in the oncoming lane had not come forward yet. Locating them was a major part of the investigation.

So far, police had received quite a large response from the Nelson and Tasman community regarding the video, some of which was “fairly spirited.”

Harris said the police appreciated any information that was given to them by the public concerning this almost-accident.

He urged people to think carefully about their driving, especially in the lead up to the Christmas period.

In order to make sure everyone got home safely over the summer, drivers could expect to see more checkpoints in the region.

If you have any footage or information that will assist in identifying the car or driver, please contact Police on 105, or via their website, and quote file number ‘221128/2131’.