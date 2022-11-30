Gore council to meet behind closed doors on Thursday to discuss mayor's $300k governance structure

Gore district mayor Ben Bell’s governance structure will be discussed in a workshop on Thursday.

A divided Gore District Council will meet behind closed doors on Thursday to discuss its governance structure.

Mayor Ben Bell has proposed a structure that could cost the council an estimated $300,000 a year to run, with six committees, five portfolios and mana whenua representation.

On Tuesday Bell told Stuff that he did not know when the workshop was being held, but he would be releasing a statement after it.

The council has confirmed that the workshop meeting invite went to the mayor and councillors at 8.48am last Friday, and a staff report was sent out on Monday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Bell said his comment on Tuesday was referring to “when the conversation about the deputy mayor would be, and finalising committees.’’

He said he did not think his proposed structure would be what the council would actually implement.

“I don’t think it will. It needs to be a discussion with all councillors.’’

He went on to say he came up with his proposal after conversations with other councillors, and looking at the structure of other councils, such as Rangitikei District Council.

The staff report for the workshop sets out discussion points and background information, and says it seems ‘’appropriate and responsible’’ to discuss the mayor’s proposal.

Kavinda Kerath/Stuff Gore District councillor Bret Highsted was not appointed to a committee under Ben Bell’s proposed governance structure.

Under the heading ‘principals in establishing committees’, it says council chief executive Stephen Parry had previously provided commentary and guidance on principles in establishing committees.

The principals include inclusion, meaning that all elected members are included as far as practicable, in an equal number of committees, the report says.

It also mentions the principle of skills recognition–meaning that skills possessed by individual elected members are utilised on committees which take advantage of that particular skill-set.

Bell’s proposed governance structure did not include experienced councillor Bret Highstead on any committees.

Gore mayor Ben Bell after the Gore District Council statutory meeting

Highsted, who has served five terms on the council and previously chaired the audit and risk committee, told Stuff that Bell had offered him position on a committee which was ‘’insulting to his skill set.’’

Bell’s report to council about the structure was tabled at his first council meeting, and the governance structure, and the position of deputy mayor, will be discussed at an extraordinary meeting on December 15.