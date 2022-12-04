School rejects criticism after deciding to axe whānau class

A parent believes an Invercargill primary school’s decision to axe a whānau class for its students is a backward step, but the school disagrees.

Parent Vanessa Shanks (Ngāi Tahu) said the full-time whānau class at Invercargill Middle School was different to the other classes in the school. Its year 4 to 6 students choose to be in it to learn in te reo Māori and English and learn about the culture, history and stories of Māori people.

The class had given many children “belonging” with its whānau approach and te reo and te ao Māori focus. Its customs included not wearing shoes in the classroom and doing karakia before morning tea and lunch, she said.

“Closing the class feels like a step back in time and a huge loss to the community.”

However, Invercargill Middle School Board of Trustees chair Pam Campbell said the decision to close the whānau class was made in order to spread its Māori teachings through the whole school.

The board had decided to spread and embed the kaupapa from their whānau classroom across all seven of its school classrooms from the beginning of the 2023 school year.

It was a positive move for the students and followed the direction of the Ministry of Education in terms of increasing the teaching of te reo Māori and te ao Māori in all classrooms, Campbell said.

“So it’s actually bringing all our classrooms up to having a wonderful amount of te reo and te ao Māori throughout the whole school.”

Shanks acknowledged the school would try to integrate the Māori teachings through the whole school, but questioned if other teachers would have the passion and knowledge of the whānau class teacher.

She believed the whānau classroom’s closure would have a big effect on the students in it.

“It’s a part of who they are, it’s their culture and identity.”

Southland Primary Principals Association president Simon Bell said some schools may have had whānau classes or Māori immersion classes, but it was now a requirement to integrate Māori culture into every class.

“I think it’s good, I have three boys growing up and believe it’s important for them to learn about our culture and our history.”

Integrating te reo into the classrooms could mean introducing Māori phrases and sentences instead of just saying kia ora every morning, he said.

The Education and Training Act 2020: Te Tiriti o Waitangi states that one of the primary objectives for school boards is to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi by working to ensure their curriculums reflect local tikanga Māori, matauranga Māori and te ao Māori.

The Act also states boards are expected to take all reasonable steps to make instruction available in tikanga Māori and te reo Māori and achieve equitable outcomes for Māori students.