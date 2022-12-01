Friend hopeful pilot of glider that crashed 30m into runway will walk again

Carterton glider pilot Michael O'Donnell was seriously injured in a crash at Papawai airfield in Greytown on Saturday.

A Wairarapa glider pilot whose aircraft fell more than 30 metres onto a runway on Saturday is lucky to be alive.

But despite a predicted long stay in Christchurch’s spinal unit, Michael O’Donnell was expected to regain the use of his limbs.

The experienced Carterton pilot’s glider crashed on take off from Papawai runway in Greytown seriously injuring him.

Fellow pilot and friend Simon Casey said it appeared the glider’s tow-rope was released prematurely leading to a stall, which meant the aircraft lost lift and fell to the ground.

O’Donnell had surgery at Christchurch Hospital and was to be transferred to Burwood Spinal Unit on Friday

“The prognosis is looking good in terms of his ability to use all his limbs, but he will need to undergo some further operations and is likely to stay in Burwood for several months,” Casey said.

O’Donnell’s family have been by his side at hospital since the crash and were starting to feel more positive about his future, he said.

“We wanted to know if he was going to be able to walk again, and it looks like that’s going to be the case.”

Casey was told that O’Donnell has “some feeling returning to his legs” which was a promising sign of him returning to some kind of “normal life”.

CALEB HARRIS/STUFF.CO.NZ Wairarapa glider pilot David Hirst points out, from the air, the attractions of the Wellington Gliding Club's new Greytown home

Casey is the president of Wellington Wairarapa Gliding Club which is based at the Papawai Airfield. He said the Civil Aviation Authority has been notified of the crash.

The club will undertake its own review as to what happened in the crash.

O’Donnell is an experienced pilot who has flown from the airfield many times before, Casey said.

The glider he was piloting on Saturday was badly damaged both in the crash and in the process of getting O’Donnell out.

“Once the emergency services knew that he had back injuries they cut the glider away from around him, which pretty much made it a write-off.”

Casey said it appeared the glider stalled shortly after it was released from the winch which was being used to launch the aircraft.

“When you fall from 100 feet you can kill yourself, and when a glider stalls, it’s pretty much like a free fall. So he’s very fortunate to have the prognosis he’s got considering the type of accident he had,” Casey said.