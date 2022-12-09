Would be saboteur believes New Zealand residents are 'political prisoners'

Graham Philip, pictured at his sentencing at the High Court in Rotorua where he became the first ever New Zealander to be jailed for the crime of sabotage.

When Graham Philip sat down with police to discuss offending that would later see him make legal history as the first person ever to be jailed for sabotage in New Zealand, he told them he was “a political prisoner”.

“And that the current Government was acting as a communist state.”

That’s according to the police summary of facts, released to Stuff in the wake of Philip’s sentencing last week.

Philip was sentenced to three years and one month’s imprisonment at the High Court in Hamilton after earlier entering guilty pleas to seven charges of sabotage, which carry a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment. He also pleaded guilty to one charge of entering agricultural land with intent to commit an imprisonable offence, which also carries a 10-year jail term maximum.

READ MORE:

* Graham Philip: A true believer who planned in public

* Saboteur Graham Philip jailed for trying to cut power to entire North Island

* Graham Philip: Trout fisherman, fan-fiction author, saboteur

* New Zealand legal history made as Graham Philip pleads guilty to sabotage



In the wake of his sentencing it could also finally be revealed the target for his sabotage was Transpower infrastructure, and that he aimed to turn the power off across the entire North Island in protest at Covid 19 measures, and the vaccine mandate.

While suppressions remain around the specific target of his sabotage, and the methods used, Stuff can now report details about his initial interview with police.

The summary noted “he further stated that as a result of being unvaccinated he did not have any rights, and he was no longer a citizen”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Graham Philip, pictured at the High Court in Rotorua, told police that as an unvaccinated person, ‘he was no longer a citizen’.

“He stated that as a result he was unsure if the legislation of New Zealand applied to him, because he had been excluded from all of civil life.”

The summary also revealed that after being shown a photograph of one of his sabotage targets, “he decided to seek legal advice and the interview ceased”.

A police examination of posts by Philip made across a number of social media platforms found Philip was a person “with very strong political views”.

“He is essentially against the New Zealand Government and holds views that New Zealand residents are political prisoners, held under a dictatorship by our current Prime Minister,” the summary said.

“Several of these posts on the internet relate to the national power supply.”

One post, quoted in the summary of facts, saw Philip note: “It wouldn’t take much to cut the power to most of the North Island, nor would it take much to cut the internet either.”

Philip also speculated “How would the police communicate with each other” and “How would our wonderful, benevolent Jacinda maintain her grip on the unvaxxed​, when all the databases and Covid-19 scanning points were down?”

Philip’s sentencing came almost exactly a year after his arrest, but his legal woes are not quite over yet.

On December 19 this year he will face a separate, judge-alone hearing after opting to contest a $300 Covid-19 infringement charge, related to an incident on August 31 last year when, during a lockdown, he “failed to remain at current home/residence other than for essential movements”.

At a September appearance at Taupō District Court, Philip told the judge he would defend the “inconsequential” charge.

“I intend to say that [freedom of association] has been trampled over by the unconstitutional Covid laws,” he said.

He also told the court he would cite the Magna Carta and “the wisdom of Charles II” as his key defence arguments.

Judge Marie McKenzie had earlier told Philip he had three options at the hearing: appoint a lawyer to represent him; continue to plead not guilty and opt for a judge to decide; or withdraw his plea and pay the $300 infringement.

Philip said he wanted a judge-alone trial, which was set down for two hours.

Asked whether that date suited, he told the judge “I’m not going anywhere. I’m in jail”.