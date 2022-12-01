Police searching for award-winning Kiwi musician last seen four days ago

Hamish Kilgour was last seen at a Christchurch shopping mall on Sunday.

Kiwi musician Hamish Kilgour has been missing for four days, police say.

The Flying Nun Records musician was last seen at The Palms shopping centre in Christchurch on Sunday

Canterbury police said Kilgour’s family were concerned for his wellbeing.

The band music maestro was well-known prior to the 2000s, co-founding the band The Clean with his brother David Kilgour in 1978.

David Alexander/Stuff Kilgour has won an Aotearoa Music Award and has been inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

He later moved to New York City to form The Mad Scene in the early 1990s and released the EP Falling Over, Spilling Over.

Kilgour has won an Aotearoa Music Award in 1992 for album cover of the year for Pink Flying Saucers Over the Southern Alps, and was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of the band The Clean.

Police have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police on 105, quoting file number 221128/8475.