Lesley Elliott: The mother who turned unspeakable grief into action

Domestic violence campaigner Lesley Elliott died at Ross Home in Dunedin at the age of 76. (File photo)

OBITUARY: As a mother, Lesley Elliott knew the unimaginable grief of losing a child – but she was able to look beyond the grave and “turn the sharpness of grief into action”.

With these words, the anti-domestic-violence campaigner’s memory was honoured at a memorial service held on November 25 in Dunedin.

Lesley Frances Elliott​ died on November 20​ at Ross Home at the age of 76 after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

While Elliott was a much-loved wife, mother, sister and daughter, to the public she was mostly known for the groundbreaking work she did in combating domestic violence after the death of her 22-year-old daughter, Sophie.

READ MORE:

* Sophie Elliott Foundation to close, Police to continue Lesley Elliott's work in preventing abuse

* Sophie Elliott's mum addresses psychological abuse in relationships

* Lesley Elliott: Honour recognition of NZ's problem with domestic violence



1 NEWS Bill O'Brien, a trustee and manager of the Sophie Elliott Foundation, remembers Sophie's mother, Lesley Elliott, as "the most courageous person I've known". (Video first published on November 22, 2022)

Sophie Elliott was killed by her former boyfriend Clayton Weatherston in January 2008, a brutal crime for which he was sentenced to life in prison.

At the time of her daughter's relationship, Lesley Elliott thought Weatherston's behaviour was unusual, but did not see it as abusive. After her daughter was killed, Elliott looked up abusive relationships on the Women's Refuge website and realised how many of the signs were there with her daughter.

This prompted her to set up the Sophie Elliott Foundation, devoted to educating young women about controlling behaviour and abuse in relationships.

Lesley Elliott (neé Scott) was born in Invercargill on October 27, 1946, but lived all over New Zealand as a child due to her father’s work.

She was only 16 years old when she met Gilbert (Gil) Elliott at the St Mary’s Anglican Church in New Plymouth.

Stuff Elliott pictured in daughter Sophie's room in 2011.

At her memorial service, Gil recalled when he first spotted Lesley. He thought she was “the most beautiful girl I had ever seen”, and asked his mother to introduce them.

Lesley trained as an obstetric nurse at New Plymouth hospital, while Gil trained as a medical laboratory technologist.

When Lesley was 21 and Gil was 25, the couple got married in the church where they first met. After their wedding, the pair spent a year living on the Gold Coast in Australia before returning to New Zealand and eventually moving to Dunedin.

Over the years they welcomed three children: Nicholas, Christopher and Sophie.

Lesley Elliott continued to work on and off around her family commitments, spending about 35 years working in the neonatal intensive care unit at Dunedin Hospital. “Lesley was well thought of there and as a lactation consultant as well,” Gil said.

After Sophie’s death, Lesley put her heart and soul into the Sophie Elliott Foundation, touring through New Zealand with foundation trustee Bill O'Brien to talk to young girls about abusive relationships.

Supplied Sophie Elliott was murdered by her boyfriend in 2008. Her mother, Lesley, set up a foundation in her name to raise awareness about abusive relationships.

Elliott and O’Brien co-wrote two books, Sophie’s Legacy, a memoir and tribute to Sophie, and Loves Me Not, a guide to safe relationships.

In an interview in 2015, Elliott said losing her daughter was the greatest challenge she had ever faced, but she kept going because she knew the work the foundation was doing was saving lives. “I'm a bit stubborn, and that has probably kept me going. I knew what I wanted and I wasn't going to be messed around.”

At Elliott’s memorial service, O’Brien said he found her to be a “quite extraordinary” woman, although she was incredibly humble, often saying she was “just a nurse and a mother”.

“Lesley had an ability to see trends and potential problems long before they became apparent to other people. She had the ability to talk to anyone, from governors-general and prime ministers to ordinary mums and dads, gang members to children, staff in schools and public servants to principals and CEOs.

“She didn’t differentiate and she didn’t have to. People instantly respected her calm, dignified manner and her quiet yet determined way of getting her point across.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Elliott has been described as an “extraordinary” woman who was able to turn the grief of losing a child into action that would help countless other families. (File photo)

In later years, a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and dementia led to Elliott giving up her part-time work at the neonatal intensive care unit, while also slowly withdrawing from her work at the Sophie Elliott Foundation.

The foundation closed in 2019, but its Loves Me Not programme was handed over to police to continue with. At the time, the programme was taught in more than 100 high schools nationwide.

In 2011, Elliott received the NEXT magazine Woman of the Year Award, which celebrates outstanding achievements of Aotearoa women. She won the overall Women of Influence award in 2014, and was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the prevention of domestic violence the following year.

Speaking at Elliott’s memorial service, the Rev Barbara Dineen praised Elliott for her determination in doing all she could to ensure no other young woman or family had to suffer in the same way Sophie and her family did.

“Lesley’s courage and tenacity [and] her concern for others have earned her profound love and respect. We are all the better for having known her.”