Eighteen months after her MS diagnosis, Prue Young is heading to her third Ironman competition

18 months after an MS diagnosis, 32-year-old Nelson paramedic Prue Young is about to compete in her third Ironman.

Prue Young is learning that her body works differently.

On Saturday, the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter paramedic will compete in the Taupō Ironman.

While it’s Young’s third event, it’s the first since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis 18 months ago.

The gruelling Ironman event consists of a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride and a 42.2km run (a full marathon).

The 32-year-old isn’t out to win, and she doesn’t care about beating her personal best, which is a sliver under 14 hours.

“Getting to the start line is a win, finishing is a win; proving I can complete it for myself, and for my MS brothers and sisters.”

Young completed her first Ironman in 2018, after a friend dared her to enter a triathlon, and then the half Ironman.

“After the half, [the friend] took me out for coffee, said, why don’t you do the full in three months time?”

She did. And Young was hooked, returning for the 2019 Ironman. She signed up for the two following years too, but both events were scuppered by Covid-19.

Braden Fastier/Stuff “I’ve been told by a few people, you’ll be in a wheelchair in three or four years’ time.”

Young had already headed north for the March 2021 event when she learned it had been cancelled at the last minute.

While in Taupō, she woke with a pain in her leg. The niggling sensation felt like sciatica, and Young put it down to training. But as the day wore on, numbness wrapped around her midsection.

Concerned, she went to Taupō Hospital, where they told her to follow up at home if symptoms persisted.

They did, and after an MRI, the triathlete received a diagnosis she now says was “probably the best out of a bad bunch” of the conditions she’d researched.

Braden Fastier/Stuff On a good day, Young's training consists of a 1.9km swim, a 90km ride and a 21km run.

Two weeks later, Young headed off with friends to compete in Spirited Women, an adventure race.

“I knew exercise was going to be a huge benefit in the long term,” she says. Keeping her body moving would help prevent muscle loss and function. And looking forward, staying positive – that was just what she did, she says.

“I’ve always been positive; my parents remember that from when I was really little. It’s helped me to get where I am in my career but also with my diagnosis and get the best out of the situation.”

Daniel Allen/NMRHT “Every day is different, every job is different,” says Young, who works as a Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter paramedic.

Young’s job as a paramedic means working shifts with the rescue helicopter, and dealing with all kinds of medical scenarios in tricky places.

“Every day is different, every job is different. We go to places many people will never see, and I get to work in an awesome team; they’re like a family.”

With nine out of 10 people with MS experiencing fatigue, Young’s training has adapted from her early Ironman days.

Working with a coach versed in shift work and medical conditions, she describes her training as “making hay while the sun shines”. On a good day, she might complete the equivalent of a half Ironman event. On a not-so-good day, she’ll keep training short and light.

“My body works differently, so I’ve had to be flexible. It’s been a big learning curve. ”

Young knows her recovery might take a little longer this time round. But with an Australian Ironman event on the cards in June, the break from training will be a temporary one.

When Young tells people she has MS, they’ll invariably tell her about a cousin, or a friend’s mum immobilised by the condition.

“I’ve been told by a few people, you’ll be in a wheelchair in three or four years’ time.”

Young is part of an online community for active people living with MS, where members share similar tales of being told they won’t be able to work, let alone complete endurance events.

“Actually no, we’re going to prove that we’re going to do it,” Young says.

While Young doesn’t know what the future holds, she has reason to be hopeful. With treatment improving over the last decade – monthly medication infusions have so far kept her own condition at bay – the perception of MS as a “big evil thing” is becoming outdated, she says.

With her endurance events, Young wants to show others that MS isn’t something to fear.

“Don’t listen to the negativity: we can keep moving, have a normal life, be productive. Reach out for help, and know that it’s not the end of the world.”