Police following up 'a number of reported sightings' of missing musician Hamish Kilgour

Hamish Kilgour was last seen at a Christchurch shopping mall on Sunday.

A number of people have contacted police with sightings of missing Kiwi musician Hamish Kilgour.

The Flying Nun Records musician has been missing for five days. He was last seen at The Palms shopping centre in Christchurch on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said on Friday police were following “lines of inquiry” after a “number of reported sightings”.

Police were still searching for him and encouraged anyone who had seen him recently to contact police on 105.

Canterbury police previously said Kilgour’s family were concerned for his wellbeing.

The band music maestro was well-known prior to the 2000s, co-founding the band The Clean with his brother David Kilgour in 1978.

David Alexander/Stuff Hamish Kilgour is an award-winning musician who was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of the band, The Clean.

He later moved to New York City to form The Mad Scene in the early 1990s and released the EP Falling Over, Spilling Over.

Kilgour won an Aotearoa Music Award in 1992 for album cover of the year for Pink Flying Saucers Over the Southern Alps, and was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of the band The Clean.