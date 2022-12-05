Supreme Court dismisses appeal after Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux barred from venue

Protesters against Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux attended a rally at Aotea Square, even though the event was cancelled. (First published in 2018)

Two men who took their fight against Auckland Council’s decision to cancel a controversial event to the Supreme Court have had their appeal dismissed.

Far-right Canadian pair Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern were set to speak at Takapuna’s Bruce Mason Centre in 2018, but that was called off when the council-controlled organisation Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) revoked their booking.

The High Court at Auckland rejected a review of that decision and an appeal was then dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

Malcolm Moncrief-Spittle​​ and Dr David Cumin then went to the Supreme Court over the decision. On Monday, Justice Ellen France and Justice Mark O’Regan of the Supreme Court dismissed their appeal.

Protests were held in Auckland over Southern and Molyneux’s visit.

Supplied Canadian speakers Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern.

Molyneux hosts a podcast called Freedomain Radio, which is said to spread the cause of liberty.

Southern's views on immigration prompted the New Zealand Federation of Islam Associations to ask the Government to bar her entry to New Zealand in 2019.

The Supreme Court agreed with the Court of Appeal, saying the cancellation was reasonable given the health and safety issues.

It accepted RFA was required to give freedom of expression a heavy weighting and the cancellation was not ideal, but it did not lead to an unreasonable result.

Cumin, in a press release, said the Free Speech Union, for which he is a spokesperson, was disappointed with the result.

“In a time when our society must relearn how to debate and disagree reasonably with those who think differently, this decision rewards those who silence discussion and threaten the health and safety of those who voice dissenting opinions.”

Cumin said the ruling “undermines free speech”.

At the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal Malcolm Moncrief-Spittle​​ and David Cumin argued a heckler’s veto or “thugs’ veto” scuppered the Takapuna event.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Protesters turned out at Aotea Square in mid-2018 even though the event was cancelled.

Their lawyer, Jack Hodder KC,​ said at the Court of Appeal RFA's claims about cancelling the event for safety and security reasons were disingenuous.

He said the agency should have talked to police about any safety risks from protesters and it scrambled to cancel the event when there was no established security risk.

Hodder said the council-controlled organisation had listened to people who simply viewed Southern and Molyneux’s views as objectionable.

However, RFA and Auckland Council’s lawyer Katherine Anderson said there was no evidence RFA could have hosted the right-wing speakers at an alternative venue.

She said private providers could have accommodated Molyneux and Southern and the council did not have a monopoly on venues.

The Court of Appeal said it was reasonable for RFA to be influenced by the fact that when promoter Axiomatic made the booking, it did not disclose the controversial nature of the event and steps taken in Australia to avoid advance publicity.

“In our view RFA was entitled to make its own assessment of the risk and the practical steps that would be required to manage that risk based on the knowledge and resources then available to it.”

The Court of Appeal also said the health and safety risk escalated “significantly” ahead of the event.

“That risk went beyond those directly involved in the venue as workers, performers or patrons but extended to members of the public and protesters.”