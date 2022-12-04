Iconic Kiwi musician Hamish Kilgour missing for seven days

Hamish Kilgour remains missing, seven days after he was last seen.

Iconic Kiwi musician Hamish Kilgour has still not been found, a week on from his disappearance.

A police spokesperson confirmed the well known co-founder of The Clean was still missing, seven days after he was seen at The Palms shopping centre in Christchurch.

On Friday a police spokesperson said there had been a number of reported sightings.

Canterbury police previously said Kilgour’s family were concerned for his wellbeing.

Kilgour was well-known prior to the 2000s, co-founding the band The Clean with his brother David Kilgour in 1978.

He later moved to New York City to form The Mad Scene in the early 1990s and released the EP Falling Over, Spilling Over.

Kilgour won an Aotearoa Music Award in 1992 for album cover of the year for Pink Flying Saucers Over the Southern Alps, and was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of the band The Clean.