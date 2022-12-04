Two people arrested after burglary at a business in Christchurch

Two people were apprehended after a burglary of a commercial premise in Christchurch.

Two people were arrested with the help of police dogs after a business in Christchurch was burgled overnight.

A police spokesperson confirmed the burglary took place on Shands Rd, Hornby, just after 3am. A vehicle wasn’t used to gain entry.

Not long after police located a van involved in Addington and arrested two people with the assistance of a police dog unit.

A 37-year-old person faces burglary and drugs charges and will appear in Christchurch District Court December 5. The other person has been referred to youth aid.

READ MORE:

* Wellington animal charity burgled for the second time in five months, building supplies for dog houses stolen

* Glen Innes shooting part of an 'uptick' in crime across east Auckland

* East Auckland MPs 'not surprised' by stats showing rise in crime



The burglary followed a spate of ramraids and youth crime in the city that has left the public on edge.

Two days ago ramraiders reversed a hatchback into Gun City and stole archery equipment, a machete and an airgun in less than two minutes.

Police were also investigating another burglary in Christchurch on the same night after The Palms Shopping Centre was burgled by three men who used mallets to gain entry about 5.20am.

These incidents come as Christchurch business owners say “menacing” and “brutal” crimes are leaving some locals too frightened to go out in the city.

Members of the business community have sent an open letter signed by 80 business owners to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and government ministers. It says the number and severity of violent and opportunistic crimes in the region has surged.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger backed the letter.