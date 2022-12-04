Mates of Christchurch man brutally attacked outside bar hold vigil at his bedside

Wynton King’s mates have been taking it in turns to be at his bedside.

It’s 6pm, home time – except for one rugby player, who makes his way to Christchurch Hospital to stand vigil by the bedside of a much-loved mate.

For more than a month, Wynton King’s friends have been taking it in turns to be by his side as he fights to recover from a brutal assault outside a bar that left him critically injured in an induced coma.

And they will keep their dusk to dawn vigil for as long as they are needed for King, who best mate Cameron Wright describes as the kind of caring person who would do anything for anyone.

“He’s got a heart of gold.”

Wright and his mates have struggled to understand why someone would attack the man they know as Winnie, after a brawl erupted outside The Rockpool bar on Hereford St on October 23.

Wright believed King was with two friends at the time, but they were facing the wrong way and didn’t see the alleged attacker before he struck.

As soon as his friends heard the news, they headed straight to the hospital to offer the family any support that was needed and quickly formed a roster to make sure King was never alone at night, when his family needed to rest.

Initially they were told he might not survive after he suffered a stroke, Wright said, but King’s determination despite jaw and brain surgery has seen him take his first steps with a frame and say a few sentences.

Wright said there was still a long way to go for King, who some of the team had nicknamed Evens.

“Because against all odds, he has fought his way back to his feet.”

SUPPLIED King was assaulted outside The Rockpool Bar in Hereford St, Christchurch on October 23.

The senior leadership group of King’s rugby team – the Sydenham Division 2 team – have organised an auction night on December 16 at Benny’s Barber Shop in Sydenham to fundraise for his recovery.

The Sports Cafe-styled evening will be hosted by What A Lad podcast host James Marshall from a couch, where he will chat to several guests.

An auction of a large number of donated items will take place, including a signed All Black jersey once worn by Codie Taylor.

Former All Black captain Richie McCaw has also donated a signed rugby ball for the event.

Wright said the Sydenham club had rallied to help one of their own with everyone sourcing items to auction.

“The benefit of the club is it’s a big family. Everyone does something for everyone.”

All proceeds from tickets, auctions and raffles will go to King and his whānau as they relocate to Dunedin to continue his recovery.

Wright says the club is hoping to put some of the larger auction items online so if people can’t make it they can still bid.

“We just want to help him and his family.”

Since the assault, more than $30,000 has been raised for King’s family through Givealittle. The money would be used for accommodation, travel and food, “while we embark on the unknown with him”, the family said.

A recent update on the fundraising page said King’s family were in “disbelief” over the community’s support.

“We are so proud of Wynton and the progress he has made. The road ahead is long with bumps, twists and turns but without your help we wouldn't be here with him, and we thank you.”

Sister Amber Sowman earlier said King’s life had been “altered beyond repair”.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with intent to injure and causing grievous bodily harm to King on October 23. He is also charged with having intent to injure persons unknown and injuring that person.