Cafe owner who refused to display Covid-19 QR code imprisoned for not following food safety rules

Kaikōura cafe owner Sharon Rayner was sentenced to two months in prison for selling non-complying food and failing to comply with a notice of direction under the Food Act 2014. (File photo)

The owner-operator of an unregistered Kaikōura cafe has been sentenced to two months in prison for refusing to follow food safety rules.

Sharon Rayner​, owner operator of Bean Me Up cafe, was sentenced in the Kaikōura District Court on Friday, on charges of selling non-complying food and failing to comply with a notice of direction under the Food Act 2014.

According to a statement by the Kaikōura District Council on Sunday, Rayner had previously been found guilty of those offences, however reportedly continued to operate the business without meeting food safety requirements.

Will Doughty, Kaikōura District Council chief executive, said “we had no other option but to prosecute”.

READ MORE:

* Kaikōura cafe owner fined for refusing to display Covid-19 QR code

* Geraldine restaurant fined for flouting Covid rules

* Covid-19: Kaikōura cafe owner who showed fake QR code linking to anti-mandate page prosecuted by WorkSafe



“The Court’s ruling is sadly the inevitable conclusion of a year-long process in which Ms Rayner has been provided with numerous opportunities by Kaikōura District Council to comply with the Food Act, as all other food sellers do, and avoid prosecution – opportunities which she chose not to take,” Doughty said.

The maximum penalty for the charges was reportedly two years’ imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.

The prison sentence was “ludicrous”, according to daughter Holly Timms​.

She compared it to the nine months’ home detention Jayden Meyers got in October for raping multiple under-aged girls, despite a high court judge calling the sentence “manifestly inadequate”.

Sentencing was a balancing act, with aggravating and mitigating factors, such as discounts for a clean record. The need for accountability and deterrence, as well as opportunity for rehabilitation, also needed to be considered. People with sentences of less than two years’ imprisonment were eligible for home detention.

According to Timms, the Judge commented that no complaints against the cafe had ever been lodged.

“What harm has she caused that justifies imprisonment?” Timms asked.

Supplied A screenshot of a video of Rayner being taken to a holding cell, which was uploaded to her social media account the day of sentencing with the instruction to share it widely.

According to the council’s statement, the judge took previous unpaid fines in relation to the case into account when sentencing, which led to the decision of jail time.

It is unclear if it included the $300 she was fined in April in relation to failing to follow WorkSafe orders to display a QR code in 2021.

Rayner refused to display a QR code despite multiple visits from a WorkSafe inspector.

She told the court she didn’t believe she could be prosecuted, citing reasons linked with the sovereign citizen phenomenon, in which some people believed they could pick and choose which laws are valid.

At the time, Judge Quentin Hix​ ruled that WorkSafe did have jurisdiction to prosecute, and that Rayner had broken the law.

Judge Hix was reportedly sympathetic to Rayner, who was described as respectful and civil throughout the case.

By the time the case went to court, there was no longer a rule in place to display QR codes. That was not the case for Christchurch restaurant The Lotus-Heart, who was charged a total of $20,000 infringement fees in late 2021.

Rayner herself requested to withdraw her food registration in 2021, according to the Kaikōura District Council statement.

A video of Rayner being escorted to a holding cell by police was uploaded to her social media account on Friday. In a statement which appeared to be written by an unknown third party, Rayner’s innocence was maintained, citing sovereign citizen terminology.

The Kaikōura District Council and Bean Me Up cafe have been approached for comment.