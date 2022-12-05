Christchurch council set to ask Govt for $2m to help make the central city safer

Christchurch City Council is poised to ask the Government for $2 million to spend on crime prevention, less than a week after city businesses demanded more action be taken.

The council is finalising its application for the money this week. A total of $30.6m is available, which is being given to the city as part of the Government’s Three Waters reform.

While $2m is wanted for making the city safer, the council also wants $9m for rebuilding quake-damaged South Library; $6.9m for planting more trees; and $2m for safer neighbourhoods around schools, which would include a behaviour change programme encouraging people to use sustainable transport like bikes and buses.

Central ward councillor Jake McLellan said the $2m for city safety was an example of the council showing leadership.

“This is the city saying that actually although law and order isn’t our primary focus, it’s something that’s important to Christchurch,” he said.

“People need to feel safe when they come into the CBD if they’re going to shop and spend money here.”

Christchurch city councillor Jake McLellan says people must feel safe when they come into central Christchurch.

Last month, more than 80 business owners sent an open letter to the Government calling for more action on crime.

The letter was backed by mayor Phil Mauger.

The letter said people felt “unsafe and intimidated” walking through Christchurch city. People feared they would be harassed by vagrants, loitering youths, or others who engage in “anti-social behaviour”, it said.

“This is putting a huge strain on our community. Too many businesses are struggling to operate and too many people are afraid to be out in our community.”

McLellan said the $2m was likely to be spent on increased CCTV surveillance and funding a security guard programme which is currently being trialled by the Central City Business Association.



“Beyond that, I think it’s really just a pot of money earmarked for safety,” he said. “The thing with safety, it needs to be flexible and responsive when areas of concern pop up.”

Mary Richardson, the council’s general manager of citizens and community, said the $2m would be used on “crime prevention activities” – and the council wanted to start spending it “as soon as the funding is confirmed”.

Approval is expected within six weeks of the council filing its funding application, which it must do before December 16.

Richardson said the specific use of the crime prevention funds would be developed with government agencies, such as the police, as well as youth worker organisations and the local business community.

Christchurch City Council general manager of citizens and community Mary Richardson says the council wants to spend the $2 million for crime prevention as soon as it is approved.

“It is likely to include a greater presence of youth workers in the central city and key suburban areas.”

Councillors will discuss and finalise the $30.6m funding application at a council meeting on Wednesday.

The draft application also includes $4.6m for community partnerships.

Council documents say, if granted, each community board would be given $500,000 to distribute to groups supporting local initiatives, projects and activities.

The application also includes $3.1m for projects that are either mana whenua priorities, provide greater protection of their land, or contribute to a partnership commitment.

Council documents suggest this money could be used for improving roads near significant sites, small community facilities, or waterway enhancement projects.

The criteria for getting the Government money showed the council was expected to demonstrate “genuine engagement” with mana whenua, council staff said.

The $30.6m is only the first tranche of Three Waters-related funding proposed by the Government.

A further $91.8m would be available from July 2024.

To get that money, the council’s funding proposal is expected to be co-designed with mana whenua and decisions on projects have to be made jointly, council staff said.