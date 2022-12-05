Hammer attack by Hamilton teen fractures skull of former schoolmate

Zh-Kahnee Enoka took a claw hammer out of his jacket pocket and used it to crack his victim’s skull.

A Hamilton teenager who cracked the skull of an old schoolmate with a hammer in an unprovoked street attack has avoided going to jail.

Zh-Kahnee Enoka,​ 18, was sentenced to nine months of home detention and ordered to undertake 250 hours of community work when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Monday.

Enoka and his main victim were known to each other, having attended primary school together, the summary of facts on the case reveals.

It was about 10.30pm on September 16 last year when the victim and a companion happened to cross paths with Enoka and a group of associates near the intersection of Dryden Rd and Tennyson Rd in Enderley, Hamilton.

Although the two groups exchanged words, the victims continued walking past Enoka and his cohort. As they progressed up the street, one of Enoka’s group threw a hammer, hitting the main victim in the back of his shoulder.

Turning to the group, the victim told them: “I don’t want to fight you”.

His request was not granted.

From his jacket pocket, Enoka pulled out a second hammer, and then began swinging it at the second victim’s head.

He then walked up to his old schoolmate and hit him in the face, before repeatedly striking him to the head and ribs with the hammer.

The victim dropped to the ground and, in spite of his companion yelling for him to stop, Enoka continued to rain hammer blows upon him as his associates watched on.

As Enoka and his companions wandered off, the second victim called 111. The main victim managed to get to his nearby home, where an ambulance was called and took him to Waikato Hospital.

He was diagnosed with a temporal skull fracture, as well as a lacerated spleen, hearing loss and concussion.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The main victim was taken to Waikato Hospital by ambulance, where he was found to have multiple injuries (file photo).

In spite of this – as the court was told by Enoka’s counsel Sasha Nepe – he and the main victim had met in a restorative justice conference, where the beaten man said he did not want to see his attacker go to jail for a long time.

Nepe urged Judge Glen Marshall to take heed of a cultural report on Enoka’s background, as well as the fact he was 17 years old at the time of the attack.

“This is a young man who has grown up in a family which has had its challenges ... [including] exposure to drugs and alcohol and exposure to drugs and violence.

“A young man at 18 does not think about the consequences of his actions. They act impulsively.”

Nepe spoke of her shock when, during a previous court appearance for Enoka, he had told her “I think my mum’s here”.

But rather than attending court in support of her son, the woman was in the courthouse cells on another matter, she said.

Other prominent factors in Enoka’s life were gang affiliations, a long association with Oranga Tamariki, and “intergenerational incarceration”.

“The court needs to consider what rehabilitative interventions are available.”

Crown prosecutor Kaleb Whyte asked for a sentence that took regard of the “gratuitous violence ... on a victim who was simply walking past”.

Judge Marshall took a starting point of six years and six months in jail.

Enoka’s prompt guilty plea warranted a 25% discount and another 20% was deducted to reflect his youth.

The cultural report findings resulted in a further 20% reduction.

“You had very little choice in the way your life was going to go, and it ended up going quite wrong,” the judge said.

The judge also deducted another four months to reflect the time Enoka had spent on electronically-monitored bail. This led to 23 months in jail, which was converted to nine months of home detention.

The judge noted that, coupled with the community work, the sentence would be a demanding one for a person of Enoka’s age.

“You have the opportunity to turn things around. Make the most of it,” he said.

“Don’t let your whānau down, and don’t let your victims down.”