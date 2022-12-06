Judge reserves decision in baby blood dispute case

A 4-month-old boy needs open heart surgery, but his parents don’t want him to receive blood from people who have been vaccinated for Covid-19.

A judge has reserved his decision over whether blood from people vaccinated against Covid-19 should be given to a sick baby.

Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) wants to take temporary guardianship of a 4-month-old boy needing heart surgery, in order to authorise the use of vaccinated blood during the operation.

However, the boy’s parents, who cannot be named, are opposing the application, saying they have other donors – who have not been vaccinated for Covid – lined up.

A full hearing was held on Tuesday at the High Court at Auckland by Justice Ian Gault.

The lawyers acting on behalf of the parents have asked for an interim order compelling the NZ Blood Service to provide a direct donor service.

That would allow the compatible blood to be collected and processed from unvaccinated individuals.

But Adam Ross KC, representing the Blood Service, said straying from clinical judgement could lead down a “slippery slope” that would ultimately “damage” the blood service.

He said should that order be made, there would be nothing stopping people from saying they “don't like those types of people’s blood or these types of people’s blood”.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed the baby had already received a blood transfusion.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff People gather outside the High Court in Auckland in support of a family fighting for blood from unvaccinated donors for their sick baby.

Speaking to the court, Paul White, the lawyer representing Te Whatu Ora, said the parents’ strong opposition to the transfusion was “curious” given that the child had already been given blood as part of earlier treatment, which the mother had consented to.

It was clear the child had loving parents who had the best interests of their child at heart, White said, but they also held views that contrasted with medical science.

He said the health authority had no other motives than the best interests of the child.

The boy’s survival depended on the guardianship application being granted as it wasn’t known the damage that was being done to the child’s heart while treatment was delayed,he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A large group of supporters were outside the court.

But Sue Grey, acting for the family, said the long-term effects of the vaccine were “untested”.

Although doctors had given an earlier transfusion, “it doesn’t mean we should play blood roulette”, she said.

Grey said if it took a “couple of more days” to get “safe” then that was worth the risk.

Delaying the surgery was “a case of balancing up a risk that we don’t fully know about and another risk we don’t fully know about”.

She said the family was not opposed to donors who had vaccinations against other conditions.

The baby’s parents earlier said they were “extremely concerned” that blood donated by people who have had the Covid-19 vaccine would adversely affect their child.

Dozens of supporters of the parents congregated outside the court, waving signs and flags.

While the mother appeared briefly morning with the baby, the duo left the court within the first two hours of proceedings.

Discussions between the parents and Te Whatu Ora had continued between hearings, with the parties unable to reach a compromise.

The couple said they had “screened” the donors they had lined up, but doctors insisted on using blood from the NZ Blood Service.

The operation could be completed within 48 hours of any order given, White said.

While the matter is subject to automatic suppressions under the Care of Children Act 2004, both lawyers for Te Whatu Ora and the parents have given leave for the proceedings to be reported on.

Justice Gault reserved his decision, but said he understood the “urgency” involved in the case.