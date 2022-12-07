From emergency motel to dream home for family of four

The Hutt City Council and local iwi have worked together to create an innovative housing project Te Ara o Takapu Taitā. Kisa Vaoga is hoping her new home will be the start of a new life for her and for her family. She wants to finish her law degree and become a judge in the Family Court.

The mother of two this week moved into her new home in Taitā with partner Jaiden​ Ah-Waihi​ and children Leiloa, 5​, and Jhavis, 9​.

Having spent time in a motel after living with her mum, Vaoga is delighted to have found somewhere permanent and suitable for her children. “It feels like home.”

Her new home – part of a 19-home development called Te Ara o Takapū Taitā​ – is a joint project between the Hutt City Council and social support agency Kahungunu Whānau Services and Waiwhetu-based iwi Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa​.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Kisa Vaoga, daughter Leiloa, 5, son Jhavis, 9, and partner, Jaiden Ah-Waihi.

Mayor Campbell Barry said the partnership reflects council’s commitment to putting people and whānau at the centre of its own housing developments across the city.

For Vaoga, her new home is life-changing and she plans to return to university and finish her law degree.

“For me, it is about being able to take my own path. I have goals but they have been set aside for my family.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Hutt City Council and local iwi worked together to create Te Ara o Takapū Taitā.

Prior to living in a motel, the family were all living in one bedroom in her mum’s home in Petone.

It was far from ideal and with all the beds there was no room to move around or for the children to play. “This is a really good, fresh start for us.”

Kahungunu Whānau Services chairwoman Peggy Luke-Ngahekesaid the homes “are a pathway” to a better life for the residents.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The houses have been designed to be energy-efficient.

Tenants pay a rental “well below market rates” and have the option of renting to buy.

Wraparound support will be provided, including regular health services, parenting support and health checks for tamariki.

It is hoped that residents Clarke and Bella Tarawhiti​ would act as grandparents to the village.

Hutt City Council/Stuff Clarke (left) and Bella (right) Tarawhiti outside their new home with Peggy Luke-Ngaheke.

The couple have lived in Lower Hutt for almost 60 years and were among the first to move in. Their most recent home was cramped, unhealthy and unaffordable, they said.

"At our time of life we’re grateful to finally have a permanent home, to have our whānau nearby and to meet our new whānau who will be living alongside us in this beautiful village."

When Vaoga moved in, she was delighted to find a stocked pātaka kai (pantry) and the house generously supplied with many items she could not afford.

The children will be starting at Pomare School soon and she is relieved they have a warm, dry home, and are part of a community where they will be safe.

Barry said Lower Hutt was facing some significant challenges with homelessness and housing costs. Te Ara o Takapū Taitā showed what can be achieved when agencies work together for the benefit of those needing help.

Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa chairperson Kura Moeahu​ said there was an “urgent need” to provide better housing options in Lower Hutt. He hoped the Taitā development would be the first of many.

“This is significant for our people, and we want to do more."

All the homes have been built to Homestar-6 standards to be energy efficient and to help keep energy bills low.