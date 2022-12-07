Police forced to apologise for withholding information and unnecessary delays

The Council for Civil Liberties' request for information about vaccine passes highlighted the failings of the Official Information Act, and its complaints watchdog.

Police have admitted they acted unreasonably when dealing with a request from a Stuff journalist, and have been forced to apologise for their handling of the affair.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier found police’s actions not only breached legal requirements, but information was withheld on erroneous grounds.

The apology comes as Boshier announces an investigation into excessive delays by government departments when responding to information requests.

On January 21, 2022, Stuff asked numerous questions regarding the disappearance of Whanganui man Brett Hall, and the conviction of his friend David Lyttle for his murder, following a “Mr Big” undercover police sting.

The case was extremely controversial, and Lyttle’s convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal, and charges against him dismissed in late 2021.

Despite being legally required to provide the information to Stuff as soon as reasonably practicable, and at the most within 20 working days under the Official Information Act (OIA), police took well over twice that period, with Boshier’s judgement outlining numerous delays, “puzzling” oversights, and errors.

Police eventually released some of the information the morning after Stuff’s four-part investigation into the case concluded.

ALEX LIU/STUFF Senior reporter Andrea Vance demonstrates how to seek information using the Official Information Act.

Timeline:

14 February (day 15): Police say they are extending the time for their response from February 21 to March 25, claiming a large amount of information needed to be searched.

Ombudsman: “From what I could see, police appear to have done no substantive work on the request at this point. It is not fair to expect requesters to accept extensions where an agency has not even started working on the request until well into the 20 working day period.”

23 February (day 22): Police have a response prepared and signed off for release.

Ombudsman: “From here, it appears the response was delayed for a further five weeks by reviews, sign-offs and Ministerial notification.”

24 February (day 23): Police legal department realises many of Stuff’s questions were simply requests for comment and should not have been dealt with under the OIA.

Ombudsman: “This is a puzzling oversight. The request went through at least four teams that work with the OIA and requests from journalists before the issue was picked up by Legal.”

Supplied The Chief Ombudsman, Peter Boshier, who has launched an investigation into excessive delays by government agencies in providing information to the public.

4 March to 18 March (days 29 to 39): Further delays and internal confusion among police.

Ombudsman: “Progress on the response appears to have effectively stalled ... it is unclear what degree of substantive work was done during this period.”

21 March (day 40): Police send their response to the Police Minister’s office for review, in line with bureaucratic practice there should be a “no surprises” policy for ministers, and they are given three days to respond.

Ombudsman: “That 72-hour timeframe appears to have contributed to the delay in responding to the request.”

24 March (day 43): Minister’s comments sent to police District Commander for final review.

Ombudsman: “It is unclear why this was necessary.”

26-29 March: Stuff publishes a four-part investigation into the case of David Lyttle and the controversial Mr Big technique, despite the failure of police to respond to questions.

Mike White/Stuff David Lyttle, who spent four years in prison for the 2011 murder of his best friend, Brett Hall. Lyttle's conviction was quashed, and the charges against him dismissed in 2021, following revelations of controversial police undercover tactics.

30 March (day 47): Police provide response. However, they refuse to answer four questions on the grounds it could prejudice the maintenance of the law.

Ombudsman: “I was not convinced release of this information ‘would be likely’ to bring about the prejudice police were concerned about. In my view, police’s explanation for the perceived harm was largely speculative.”

Boshier ordered police to apologise for unreasonably extending the timeframe for responding, and then not meeting their arbitrarily imposed deadline, as well as failing to make a decision on the request as soon as reasonably practicable.

He also instructed police to release the information they had wrongly withheld, and remind staff of the difference between requests for comment and opinion, and official information requests.

Police spokesperson Tess Keene has admitted delays by police were unreasonable and formally apologised for their actions.

“Police intend to learn from the difficulties you experienced, and the Ombudsman’s views of Police’s handling of this request have been widely circulated.”

In September, Boshier published a report that found government media teams were breaching the Official Information Act and recommended a “fundamental culture change”.

On Monday, he announced an investigation into excessive delays by government departments, saying he needed to go into agencies and “lift a rock to see what's sitting underneath it”.