Diver's death the 77th drowning in New Zealand this year

The police dive squad searching for a missing person at Wellington's Scorching Bay.

A man who went freediving off the coast of Wellington and never came home is the sixth person to drown in the capital this year – and the 77th nationwide.

The diver was found just south of Scorching Bay shortly before 8am on Tuesday morning after going missing on Monday, a police spokesperson said. The death has been referred to the coroner.

It was another reminder of the personal cost of a drowning event and the need to be aware of the risks, Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said.

“It makes you stop and think about every case, every family, and it breaks your heart to hear that loss.

“I’m also thinking what more can we all do to prevent these drownings from happening.”

A local, who did not want to be identified, said the first police car arrived at Karaka Bay about 6.30pm on Monday.

A helicopter arrived soon after and spent about two hours focusing on an area of water near a pier. Then police and a helicopter resumed the search early on Tuesday, she said.

Karaka Bay Rd was cordoned off while search efforts continued.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Police blocked the coastal road during the search for a missing free diver in Karaka Bay.

There were 90 preventable drownings in 2021, the highest number in 10 years.

Men were overrepresented in the deaths with 76 men and 14 women in 2021. There have been 77 drownings so far in 2022.

In 2021, Wellington had 13 drowning deaths – more than double the five-year average (6) for the region and 44% more than 2020.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A diver is missing in Karaka Bay, Wellington. (File photo)

Gerrard, who recently wrote an open letter urging New Zealand men to take more care around water, said it was a devastating event for any whānau.

“There is nothing worse at this time of year.

“Leading into Christmas, we want everyone to come home. We don’t want to have empty seats around the Christmas table.”

Tom Hunt/Stuff A thermos of coffee left out for the search and rescue team who were looking for a missing free diver off the coast of Karaka Bay, Wellington.

While gathering kaimoana was a national past time, it came with risk. Doing it with a buddy was always recommended, Gerrard said.

James Whitaker, an ACC injury prevention programme leader, said the freediver’s death was tragic.

The Water Skills for Life programme, supported by ACC, teaches water safety and survival skills.

“No-one wants to lose a loved one. The flow on effects are enormous and far-reaching,” Whitaker said.

Preventable drownings fact box (ACC figures)