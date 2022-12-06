'Eco-terrorists' poison dozens of trees in Southland town

Trevor and Sally Bremner point to a hole drilled in a pine tree which is dying after poison was injected into it. It is one of dozens of pine trees poisoned in Tuatapere by unknown culprits. Macrocarpas in the town have been poisoned in the same way.

The poisoning of dozens of trees in the western Southland town of Tuatapere has been labelled an act of eco-terrorism.

Tuatapere Community Board chairperson Anne Horrell said holes had been drilled into many pine trees and poison injected into them.

It is understood at least half of about 270 trees in the plantation have been poisoned and are dying.

The same method has been used to poison macrocarpa trees nearby, which are also dying.

Police had been notified, Horrell said.

The dying pines were on council land and were planted by the Tuatapere Domain Board 20 years ago, she said.

They had been planted to tidy up the area and there was thought the money gained from their eventual harvesting would benefit the community.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Dozens of pine trees in Tuatapere are dying after being poisoned by unknown culprits.

Horrell said the crime was bizarre, the motive for killing them was unknown, and the culprits had shown determination, drilling multiple holes in many of the trees and injecting poison.

“This type of thing hasn’t happened in Tuatapere before. It’s a very unusual form of vandalism on our community. It’s been a deliberate statement by one or more people, and why, I don’t know. But it’s really disappointing.”

Tuatapere Domain Board chairman David Norman said there appeared no obvious reason to poison the trees.

“A lot of time and effort has gone into doing it. It just defies belief someone would go to those lengths.”

Sandwiched between the two separate stands of poisoned trees was a privately owned organic garden of about half an acre.

The garden’s owners, Trevor and Sally Bremner, said the poisoning of the trees was a deliberate and systematic act of eco-terrorism.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Holes have been drilled into pine trees [and macrocarpas] and poison injected to kill them, in Tuatapere, Southland.

“Someone has deliberately destroyed trees that belong to the community,” Trevor said.

The pines and the macrocarpas acted as a shelter for their garden, but that may be short-lived as many were dying fast.

A Southland District Council spokesman confirmed the block of dying pine trees was on land owned by the council, while the dying macrocarpas were on land owned by Craig Unahi.

Unahi could not be contacted on Tuesday.

The council became aware of the poisoning of the trees on council land in November and police were alerted, the spokesman said.

A police spokesperson said they had received a report on the issue and it was being assessed.