Support for New Plymouth's annual food drive 'amazing' as more food collected than usual

The New Plymouth Community Foodbank has been overwhelmed by the support of the community after its annual food drive on Monday night.

The foodbank held its food drive after a hiatus last year because of Covid, and manager Sharon Wills thinks as much food, if not more than in previous years, was collected.

“The people who've been helping year in, year out have said, ‘yeah, it looks like more’.”

The support from the community was amazing, she said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth Community Foodbank manager Sharon Wills directs the packing and moving of food collected during the annual food drive.

“We were surprised that people would give so much considering the rising cost of living. We've always said if everyone gave $1 or one can, you know, in a population of New Plymouth and Bell Block that's a lot of food, but people aren't just giving one or two things they’re giving boxes.”

While the foodbank gets donations every week the food collected in the drive needs to last well into the new year. They are constantly busy, Wills said, with the number of food parcels given out each week going up.

“It's just really busy at the moment. It's just become the new normal, it's just always busy now. We used to average 45 parcels a week about 18 months ago. Now we're doing 45 a day, and we're open three days a week.”

They’re helping people they’ve never seen before or who haven’t been to a foodbank for years and years, Wills said.

Twenty-two areas were covered with three trucks in each area.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Remax Team Realty sales manager Angela Maindonald working hard on Monday night collecting food around the streets of New Plymouth.

Remax Team Realty sales manager Angela Maindonald said they had about eight teams members volunteering at the food drive.

“We all loved it. We’re all very tired. It was very rewarding.”

One team member walked 10,500 steps, she said.

“People were very generous. It was lots of fun and we’ll definitely do it again next year.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The pile of food at the TSB Stadium getting boxed up and delivered to the foodbank.

With the food stored away the foodbank can now concentrate on finding new premises. After 20 years operating rent-free from behind St Mary’s Peace Memorial Hall on Vivian St the foodbank’s lease is up, and it needs a new base.

So far, nothing has been available that is affordable and suits its needs.

Wills had hoped to find new premises before the food drive to save moving the food again later.

All the food collected was taken to the TSB Stadium on Monday night and on Tuesday around 100 volunteers were helping pack it into green crates – 500 had been filled by 10.30am – and loaded onto trucks to take to the foodbank and other storage areas.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth Boys’ High School student Luke Goodman, 14, carries crates out to the waiting trucks.

“We’ve got to be out by 3pm. But everyone's working really hard and really fast,” Wills said.

New Plymouth Boys’ High School had about 30 students helping out and Year 9 student Luke Goodman, 14, lost count of how many crates he had carried out, but said it was “heaps”.

He has volunteered in Opunake before, but at not at the New Plymouth Food Bank, he said.

Chloe Herrett, 11, from Devon Intermediate was one of about 10 youngsters helping load food in boxes from the school. The students are participating the William Pike Challenge that includes 20 hours of community service.

They had all volunteered to help out, Chloe said.