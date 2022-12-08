Vital link between Nelson and Blenheim on track for reopening

Contractors work on State Highway 6, Whangamoa, which is being repaired following the heavy rain in August.

As crews work day and night to repair the damaged State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim, there is confidence that the link will reopen on its December 18 target date.

The highway was closed on November 1 between Hira and Rai Valley for repairs after it was severely damaged by extreme weather in August.

On Wednesday, Minister of Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty visited the work sites with Nelson mayor Nick Smith and Waka Kotahi leaders.

McAnulty thanked affected residents in the cut-off area for their patience and openness to using alternative transport arrangements.

He also paid tribute to Waka Kotahi and the 120 contractors working 24/7 to get the highway reopened on time.

“For this to be lined up to be double-sealed for traffic going both ways in 10 days time would be marvellous,” he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Kieran McAnulty, Minister of Emergency Management takes close look at work on State Highway 6, Whangamoa, which is being repaired following the heavy rain event in August 2022.

Smith said he was reassured by the progress being made, and the Nelson community could plan on a Christmas with its most important link being re-established.

He said completing $15 million of work in seven weeks, with complex engineering challenges, was a big ask, but the repairs were on track.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Emma Speight earlier told the inaugural meeting of the joint Nelson Tasman regional transport committee that site four was the “most complex and challenging” of the major repair areas. Site four is on the Nelson side of closed area.

“This site has ended up being a lot larger than what was initially envisaged,” Speight said.

Supplied Key work sites on State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim.

Site four had to be extended at both ends as a result of the “poor ground conditions”.

However, despite the complexity and challenge, “quite substantial” progress was being made.

“This is our critical-path site so we've got double shifts going in, with crews going in doing some of the work at night and then another crew coming out to do the next phase,” Speight said.

If the work at other sites got ahead of schedule, “we're pushing resources onto this one”.

Speight said the transport agency was “still very much on track” to have that section of SH6 open within the original seven-week timeframe. However, there were risks such as another major weather event.

Decisions were being daily at each site including options so “if we don't get to 100% of what is intended, we've got an alternative that will get the road in good shape for ... Christmas”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Contractors work on State Highway 6, Whangamoa, which is being repaired following the heavy rain event in August 2022.

In written information that accompanied Speight’s presentation, the scale of repairs for the whole project is listed with a total of $15.3 million.

That information also says that roughly 120 people are working on the project, about 100 of whom are from “out of town”.

Equipment on site includes three drill rigs, four 5-tonne excavators, four 15t excavators, five 20t excavators, two 35t excavators, two water carts, “20 or so” trucks, three 35t articulated dump trucks and one hydroseed truck.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson Mayor Nick Smith, right and Kieran McAnulty, Minister of Emergency Management on State Highway 6, Whangamoa, which is being repaired following the heavy rain event in August 2022.

Between 30 and 50 households along the closed road are being escorted in and out each day via convoy on a route that takes them through the roadworks and a forestry road detour.

An update about the project, issued on Friday by Waka Kotahi, says the agency is “on track to reopen the road for the later part of the evening” on December 18.

“On Sunday, 18 December, we are aiming to re-establish two lanes of road for the holiday season,” said regional manager Mark Owen in the update. “We may need to return to complete minor repairs next year, and these may cause short delays under traffic management.”