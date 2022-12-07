Chairs and racial slurs hurled - another day on the youth crime frontline

Chairs, a bottle and a crate were used to threaten a Hamilton eatery owner when a group of young people turned up at 11pm one night.

Jugdeep Singh was discussing celebrations for his cafe’s fifth anniversary when a violent standover involving racial overtones and teens hurling chairs left him fearing for his safety.

The owner of Kosy Kitchen in central Hamilton’s Garden Place, was behind the counter at 11pm on Sunday night when an 18-year-old – on bail – walked in and demanded $150 of free food for himself and others he referred to as his cousins.

SUPPLIED CCTV from the Kosy Kitchen incident – not long after 11pm on a Sunday – shows a young person throwing a chair.

He then started racially abusing Singh and threatened to cause damage when he declined to oblige him.

“He [the abuser] said ‘you don’t belong here... this is my land, and you should go back to your country’,” said Singh.

The CCTV footage shared with Stuff shows a young man lifting a chair, threatening to smash it on the counter before leaving as Singh calls police.

Three youths soon barge in and attempt to get to Singh, barricaded behind a high counter and locked door in the kitchen area.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Kosy Kitchen on Garden Place owner Jugdeep Singh plans to install a metal grille for the protection of venue and staff from aggravated attacks.

A girl among the group can be seen opening the refrigerator to get a glass bottle that she then throws at the owner.

The bottle hit the counter before smashing on the coffee machine, damaging a couple of TV sets above it.

The incident happened soon after shopkeepers took to Hamilton streets to protest over increasing crime culminating in the fatal stabbing of a Hamilton man working at an Auckland dairy last week.

SUPPLIED Youth offenders terrorised a Hamilton eatery owner and damaged the property by throwing chairs and glass bottles.

Janak Patel, 34, died after an alleged robbery at a Sandringham dairy he was working at last Wednesday night.

About 200 people stood on Te Rapa Rd, outside The Base, on Sunday to call for the Government to address the crime wave hitting small businesses – before anyone else died.

Figures released as part of a retail crime prevention strategy showed Waikato top in the country for ram raids so far this year with 101, amid questions over the ability of the youth justice system to deal with increasingly lawless kids.

Singh said the episode was extremely terrifying, and young offenders should face some consequences.

There was another staff member working in the kitchen at the time who was scared for her life, said Singh.

Supplied/Waikato Times Young offenders threw a glass bottle at the Kosy Kitchen owner and damaged restaurant property.

“If they had entered the kitchen, given how aggressive they were, they could have easily found a knife and killed us... this is just not right.

“If they were polite, I would have given them the food for free, but he behaved like they were entitled to it.”

Singh said there was an ongoing staffing shortage across the hospitality sector and if the loyal staff did not feel safe coming back to work, it was near impossible to attract more staff.

“On some level, even I am scared to come back to work.”

Singh was now planning to put a metal grille outside the venue.

“We cannot afford to keep this place shut at night because 70% of our income is generated then.”

Hamilton Police said they located four people on the roof of the property who were taken into custody 10 minutes after receiving a report of disorder at a property in Garden Place on December 4.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Hamilton Police located four people on the roof of the property after receiving a report of disorder at Kosy Kitchen on December 4.

One of those present, an 18-year-old, was arrested for breach of bail and appeared in Hamilton District Court the next day.

The remaining three have been referred to Youth Aid.

In Waikato, 205 offenders have been arrested a total of 307 times for ram raid and smash and grab style offending - some of those arrested are repeat offenders.

In the period from February 1 and end of September, a total of 1229 charges were filed in the Youth Court.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said in a statement there continued to be a small portion of young people committing offending and inflicting a large amount of harm on business owners.

“We are supporting our partners, Oranga Tāmariki and Ministry of Justice as they work to try and address the drivers of this serious offending, but Police’s role is very clear: we have an obligation to the community, and we will respond, investigate, apprehend, and hold people to account.”

As part of the ongoing prevention work, Police where possible, had increased foot patrols in malls and shopping precincts to offer reassurance to businesses who were feeling on edge following recent events, he stated.