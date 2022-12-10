How the cost of living crisis is hurting frontline New Zealanders

Carl Pynenburg, a teacher in Wellington, talks about how the cost of living is impacting his life. Teachers are among the groups considering taking industrial action because of the economic crisis.

There are four words that appear in almost every strike notice issued in recent months: the cost of living. Unions across the country are rejecting pay rises that don’t keep pace with inflation, now sitting at 7.2%.

Members say they can’t afford to go backwards. With prices outpacing wage growth, workers we considered “essential” during the pandemic are now having to give up family dinners and social outings, and are stressed as mortgage rates rise.

Stuff spoke to five people in the groups who have taken, or threatened to take, industrial action as their unions battle to boost their pay to find out how the cost of living crisis is affecting them.

READ MORE:

* Plight of stressed Massey staff laid bare at university council meeting

* First public sector-wide pay offers on the table as pay restraint continues

* Solo mothers shouldering the burden of inflation over Christmas, charity says



The teachers

Primary school teacher Carl Pynenburg​ is feeling the squeeze from "skyrocketing prices", especially at the grocery store and petrol pump.

“Everything seems to be going up,” he says, adding it was often things like fresh fruit and vegetables – for which prices fluctuated – that are left off the shopping list.

“Looking at the cost of fresh vegetables you're more inclined to go frozen because the fluctuating price of fresh seems astronomical.”

As an educator, the rising cost of living is “front of mind all the time”, especially when it affected learners.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Carl Pynenburg, a Wellington teacher of eight years, talks about the ways the cost of living is affecting him.

Over the course of the year, the Wellington-based teacher saw his students’ lunch boxes changing to more packaged, processed, affordable foods in place of fresh produce.

“We see families from all socio-economic situations. We see how these things are affecting all of our families even in small ways. We deal with what we can at school but it's good to know how we can support whānau.”

Rising costs have also taken their toll on this year's holiday plans, with Pynenburg heading to Auckland to see family alone, while his partner stays at home in Miramar.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Carl Pynenburg says he knows of some teachers who have left Wellington due to rising costs.

Pynenburg has also watched how it has affected his colleagues, with younger teachers in urban areas where rents are higher. Some Wellington teachers had left because they “couldn't keep up with the rent,” he says.

It's one of the reasons the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa union member was frustrated by the latest Government offer which didn't keep up with inflation.

“It's an insult to be told you can accept this small increase but it's not going to keep up with the rising costs of everything. At the bare minimum you'd like to see your [wages] keep up with the costs.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff High school teacher Natalie Jump says she voted to strike because she felt ‘drastic action’ was needed to get the point across.

High school design and technology teacher Natalie “Nat” Jump feels the same about the latest Government offer to secondary school teachers.

Jump, who teaches at Wellington Girls’ College, joined the majority of other Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua union members, saying “drastic action” was needed to get the point across.

Jump lives with a flatmate in a rental in Newlands and feels like she’s in a “bit of a precarious position” not knowing if rent will go up as interest rates increase.

Budget constraints have also prompted the 32-year-old to limit her social engagements.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Natalie Jump wants to see an offer which will deliver a pay rise and collective agreement which reflects the rising cost of living.

“It's quite hard when you're young or single or on your own. When you're sharing your space with other people you can't just invite people over.”

She says the fact teachers are willing to lose pay to take strike action while already under pressure “says a lot about how important this is”.

Jump wants to see an offer which will deliver a pay rise and collective agreement which reflects the rising cost of living.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland central firefighters strike in August over pay and working condition disagreements with Fire and Emergency NZ.

The firefighters

Some days, the jobs are the stuff of nightmares.

One day Phil will be at a workplace accident where a person has been dismembered, the next a child who has died by suicide.

“Then the following night you do CPR, sitting in your hands and knees doing compressions and the wife is holding his hand saying ‘please don’t leave me, we’ve got so much more to do’.”

Phil, a South Island firefighter, asked only to be identified by his first name because he lives in a small town and does not want to risk identifying the victims.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff About 1900 members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union went on strike twice during August.

At times those shifts are back to back. To make ends meet for his wife and three children, Phil has been picking up callback shifts, which means working a full extra shift on top of a rostered shift. This can mean he is at work for 24 hours straight.

“The callbacks are the only thing at the moment that keep us floating. It’s a normal person’s wage, it’s nothing extravagant.”

He’s also picked up odd tradesman and landscaping jobs. One week he worked 96 hours. He does this to make sure the mortgage is paid, there’s money for school camps and shoes for his children to play sports in.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland Central firefighters during their second strike in August.

The irony is he’s rarely at home. The meals are eaten without him, he’s missed the sports games, birthdays and picking the kids up from school.

“There’s the guilt of not being at home, then the guilt of not letting trucks run short. There’s a lot of things you’re battling with,” he says. “We used to go fishing all the time with the kids. We haven’t been in 15 months. We haven’t had time. But when you need the money, you’ve got to do what you can.”

Phil had been on minimum wage last year while he was training – which was supposed to be for three months.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Career firefighters and supporters close the Palmerston North Fire Station for an hour and march through the CBD to highlight the failure of Fire Emergency New Zealand to adequately resource and staff the crew, as part of a nationwide strike.

Leading up to it, the family put money away to top up the bills. But then the August Covid-19 lockdown happened last year and the family was stuck in minimum wage purgatory.

That time was “really bloody hard,” he says.

Phil was among the 1900 firefighters who walked off the job twice in August this year over failed pay negotiations and workplace safety. The settlement, which is supposed to take effect early next year and bring a 24% wage increase, will turn his life around.

“It means if I get offered a callback shift and my daughter’s got her sports day or cross-country... I can go. I’ll say I can’t make that. I don’t feel the guilt of what I do.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Social worker Kegan Poananga (Ngāti Porou) says it feels like it’s people who are trying their hardest to get ahead who are suffering the most.

The social workers

Kegan​ Poananga​ (Ngāti Porou) wishes he had never bought a house.

The Auckland social worker is moving out of the public service into a community organisation, meaning his salary will be dropping from $98,000 to $84,000. All while his mortgage is jumping by 23% to $1600 a fortnight.

“I'm thinking about whether I can afford my mortgage... I wasn’t brought up in luxury, I was brought up tough circumstances so I don’t have any money in my family,” he says.

“I feel as though it's those who are trying their hardest to get ahead that are suffering the most. Like I'm trying to do all the right things.

“You see the banks who, with rising interest rates... they're making profits and all these people are making profits, but we're the ones that have to rein in our spending. It seems like we’re having to pay for other people’s mistakes.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Despite earning $98k/year, Kegan Poananga says he's worried about the unknown.

But if he sold his apartment, which is near Karangahape Road, in the current market, he’d have to sell at a loss.

Poananga rarely drinks and eats out, and social occasions require a couple of months of saving. He usually tries to buy things with compostable or renewable packaging, but that’s had to stop.

“That’s probably where I’m making a lot of the sacrifices. You have to kind of buy things you wouldn't normally buy, because you just can't afford the products that you want.”

Unionised Oranga Tamariki staff threatened to strike in October over failed pay negotiations and working conditions, but the strike was aborted after the Public Service Association reached a deal with OT and other Crown agencies.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Striking PSA social workers protest outside Nelson Hospital on Waimea Rd in May.

Since then, the Government has agreed to extend the pay equity settlement to 4600 community social workers.

But until the increase is rolled out, Poananga expects community social workers earning “barely above minimum wage” will be having a quiet Christmas, much like he is.

“Not only are you stressed about money, but a lot of social workers are doing like after hours, for instance, and they're working the whole night and then they're still carrying the same caseload. And then they've got a family to feed.

“If you add this layer of cost of living, it's just too much for some people.”

The nurses

KEVIN STENT/Stuff NZNO delegate and registered nurse Lisa Blackmore, who works at Wakefield Hospital. Blackmore went on strike at the end of November over pay negotiations.

On December 1 and October 20, unionised nurses from private hospitals in Hawke’s Bay and Wellington walked off the job for 24-hour blocks after pay talks broke down with their employer, Evolution Healthcare.

Wellington delegate and registered nurse Lisa Blackmore says it’s the first time anyone can recall private hospital nurses striking.

“As we understand it’s the first private hospital in New Zealand ever ... I can never recall a private hospital striking... and it’s unfortunate because it’s not what we want to do.“

So what pushed it over the edge? Negotiations had been going on for about 19 months, Blackmore says. “When we started bargaining, the cost of living was sitting around the 3.3% mark.

STUFF Stephanie Meek, NZNO delegate and registered nurse at Royston Hospital in Hastings talks about the strike action.

By the time the first offer landed in June this year, the cost of living “had skyrocketed” and the offer didn't reflect that, she says. “It was that and looking for parity with our [Te Whatu Ora] colleagues to meet parity – not equity, parity.”

Negotiations are ongoing, and nurses have provided those who are really struggling with top-ups from a hardship fund, “otherwise they wouldn’t be able to pay their rent”.

“They’re bulking up food with lentils... they’re picking up extra shifts. Some people have got two jobs and the pay packet’s just eroded more and more. Someone cancelled their insurance policy the other day. We’re a private hospital and this is what these nurses and colleagues are doing.”