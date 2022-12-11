Local contractors 'heartbroken' at being left on the sidelines

Nelson contractors are disappointed about being left out of roadworking projects on SH6.

Contractors at the top of the south are frustrated at once again being left on the sidelines when it comes to roading repair jobs around the region.

Three contractors who spoke to Stuff said there were plenty of jobs they could be doing, but they had been unable to make headway.

“They won’t give us anything,” one contractor said. “It’s controlled by Fulton Hogan or Nelmac, they're governing everything and you’ve got to jump through their hoops to get into it.”

In an update to the Nelson Tasman Joint Regional Transport Committee in December, Waka Kotahi said there were 120 people working on the $15.3m project to repair State Highway 6, of whom “100 were from out of town”.

READ MORE:

* Trust that supported small Nelson businesses winds up after 24 years

* Marlburians warned of hotter, stronger sun this summer

* Fed up Nelson retailers call for more cops walking the beat



Seeing out-of-towners do the work was “the thing that’s heartbreaking to us”, the contractor who had missed out on the work said.

“It should be us helping do the work, not them.”

He had made phone calls in an attempt to secure jobs, but they fell “on deaf ears” and he was “passed around and around”.

Although it was a busy time of year, obtaining that work would be better for keeping machinery in use, rather than leaving it “parked up”.

Another man told Stuff that local contractors were “all chasing the private jobs” and fighting for the same work.

Getting local contractors in on the jobs would open up more work in the private sector, and spread the income around as the cost of living bit, he said.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied The works to repair SH6 have a cost of $15.3m. (file photo)

Similar concerns were raised by five Nelson contractors after the August floods.

Waka Kotahi regional manager Wellington and top of the south Mark Owen said Fulton Hogan held the Network Outcomes Contract (NOC) for the top of the south region.

As such, it was contracted by Waka Kotahi to fulfil maintenance projects and renewal works across the region, he said.

Owen said it was common for complex projects like this [the SH6 work] that specialised skills were needed and may not be available locally.

“Fulton Hogan has been tasked with this recovery work and has recruited a range of suppliers who can fulfil the specialised tasks within the required time frames and to the required standards.”

He said he understood Fulton Hogan did take steps in October to gauge interest from local contractors in the Nelson Marlborough Region in working on the project and had used a number of them in the SH6 works.