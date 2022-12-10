When the developers come calling: The Christchurch street beset by overgrown sections

Developers have bought up properties on Bampton St and New Brighton Rd in Christchurch. Neighbours say the street now looks derelict.

Closely packed, double-storey townhouse developments have cropped up all over central Christchurch and are now spreading into the suburbs. MARTIN VAN BEYNEN looks at one street to see what happens when developers come calling.

The properties in Bampton St sold to developers are easy to spot.

They are the ones with overgrown lawns, untrimmed hedges and a general air of abandonment.

Not so long ago they housed couples and families who had made their earthquake repairs, loved their gardens and helped their neighbours.

The developers started buying in the street in April last year. The first was a company associated with mega house builder Mike Greer, which bought No. 29, a 1262m² property with a spacious brick house, for $845,000.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sue and Derek Parker say developers have bought neighbouring properties and let them run into disrepair.

Brookfields, a developer of heritage-style homes, appears to have been next off the block by securing a 721m² property on the corner of Bampton St and New Brighton Rd for $785,000 in October last year. Five new dwellings will be built on the site.

Around the same time nationwide townhouse developer Wolfbrook Residential was moving in. It bought a number of properties, paying between $600,000 and $900,000. It also secured the Mike Greer property at 29 Bampton, perhaps by doing a property swap.

It currently owns, or will own, the properties coloured yellow on the map below.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Yellow denotes properties on New Brighton Rd and Bampton St that have been bought by developers.

The start

Wolfbrook’s interest in the area started at 38B New Brighton Rd (see map), which borders properties on Bampton St.

Couple Ola Loklindt and Wendy Austin had decided to sell after Wendy was given a serious cancer diagnosis. They wanted to buy a comfortable camper and travel around the country to make the most of Wendy’s last years. Unfortunately she died before they could set off.

Loklindt told his neighbours he was selling to a developer, which did not make him the most popular man in the area. His 878m² property sold for $700,000.

Rob Stephens owned number 38A New Brighton Rd, an older house with a slate roof and beautiful rimu panelling. He was doing it up but developed a health problem and also sold to Wolfbrook, pocketing $775,000.

The front house of the three properties at 38 New Brighton Rd is owned by Derek and Sue Parker who have lived there since 2009. It was obviously a key property for Wolfbrook but Derek, 80, a retired textile engineer, and Sue, 75, a former textile buyer, told Wolfbrook buyer Wendy Coster they did not want to sell.

Stuff Revert to nature: A property in Bampton St bought by a developer and left unoccupied and unmaintained.

They enjoy the location for its multiple bus routes and nearby amenities, including the supermarket at The Palms mall.

“I wasn’t interested in moving at a loss,” Derek says. “We couldn’t find a house like this with these facilities for the money ($600,000) they offered me. We weren’t going to finance their development.”

They found their dealings with Coster unpleasant.

“She did threaten they would be using our driveway as an entrance. She said it’s all going to be social housing and you will have all sorts of people in there. I said, ‘So what?’ I come from social housing. Not everyone in social housing is a dropout druggie,” says Derek, who was brought up in a council house in London.

Sue wonders if the new developments will become the slums of the future.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Bampton St properties have been neglected and unoccupied since Wolfbrook Residential bought them.

With all the surrounding Wolfbrook purchases vacant, the Parkers now live in a wasteland, dilapidated properties all around them. Some have been vandalised and burgled. They have had to ring the police several times.

Changing times

In stark contrast, John Barnes’ home and section is a picture, especially his vegetable garden, which boasts a row of potatoes that would win prizes anywhere.

Barnes, 73, has lived on Bampton St for 30 years. He is fairly relaxed but worries about what lies ahead.

“We’re not getting a lot of information,” says the former rural fire manager.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Bampton St’s John Barnes is concerned about how the neighbourhood will be affected by townhouse developments.

“Since developers bought, things have gone back with sections not being maintained. There’s talk about parking problems and I don’t know what I’ll be looking at across the street. It was a close neighbourhood and I’ve known all these people for years.”

He would like to know if developers intend to make a move on his side of the road next.

Jeremy and Rosemary Annandale live on a pizza slice-shaped section at 33 Bampton St with their two children, aged 8 and 2. They have lived in the street since 2010 and relished its formerly neighbourly feeling.

“When everyone was here it was family and I knew the people down the street and across the road. We would often have chat and we helped each other,” Rosemary says.

Everyone in the street knew developers were buying up properties, she says. Initially some residents, particularly those who had spent a lot of time and money on their properties, were resistant. But then the dominos started to fall.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Bampton St properties haven’t had much love since being bought by developers.

In June or thereabouts, Wendy Coster, the Wolfbrook buyer, came calling on the Annandales.

“She told us they didn’t need our place but would like it,” Rosemary says. “She mentioned they were developing for Kāinga Ora. We didn’t really care about that but what upset us was the fact she was using it as a bargaining tool. That’s just preying on people’s fears.”

Rosemary stresses the couple are not anti-development and they want everyone to have the advantage of an affordable home.

“I just don't think these townhouses are particularly affordable,” she says.

Wolfbrook ended up offering the couple $450,000.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Bampton St resident Rosemary Annandale (with daughter Lola, 2) believes she and her husband received a derisory offer from developers Wolfbrook Residential.

“I think they thought they had us backed against a wall. We told [Coster] we wanted $800,000, the same as everyone else. She laughed at us. But if we want to buy something similar to what we’ve got we will have to spend that. Even one of their townhouses would cost $750,000.”

Coster declined to comment.

Next to the Annandales is Tony Winder who built his grey brick house at No.31 in 1997. He has a serious back problem which limits his mobility. His garden keeps him going and he intends to stay despite approaches.

“This suits me for the doctor and the physio. I’ll lose some privacy but it’s not enough to make me move.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Bampton St resident Tony Winder says he finds the neighbourhood too convenient to sell out to developers.

Consensus

Bebe Frayle, of the Dallington Residents Association, says the new developments have their detractors but the consensus is that new construction is a good thing.

About 1800 houses were lost in Dallington after the 2011 earthquakes and the return of more people will increase the vibrancy of the community, she says.

“It’s necessary but there are positives and negatives.”

She points to the loss of mature trees, the disruption caused by the building process, impaired views and the loss of privacy.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Three houses in Bampton St that have been sold to developers Wolfbrook Residential for townhouse complexes.

While she recognises the loss of the neighbourhood as it was, she says the new generation of property owners don’t want a big backyard or a garden.

Wolfbrook is already advertising the developments at 27 and 29 Bampton St, which will have 16 two-storey townhouses between them, each with a car park and a starting price of about $500,000. Two have been sold.

A development encompassing 39, 37 and 35 Bampton St and 38A and B New Brighton Rd has yet to be announced.

Wolfbrook did not respond to approaches to discuss its plans for Bampton St.