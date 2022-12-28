The little libraries that are a big hit with Kiwis

Fridges, bus stops, old phone booths and overgrown letterboxes are all ingenious homes to free libraries.

Nicholas Boyack checks out a cluster of Lower Hutt community libraries, looking for a hidden gem. Such community libraries, he reports, seem to be alive and well throughout New Zealand.

On the top of one of Lower Hutt’s windiest suburbs, you will find five little libraries, the smallest of which has just 28 books.

What makes the Maungaraki libraries noteworthy, are their locations - bus stops. There is no indication of who is looking after them, but a steady turnover of books is testament to their popularity.

Lower Hutt, however, is far from unique in having interesting small libraries. A request on Neighbourly for pictures, resulted in dozens of replies nationwide and many lovely stories about how much their libraries were loved and valued.

Blair Hamilton in rural Hawke’s Bay wrote proudly of living in Tikokino, a “tiny town” with no shops and a country pub. It is 25 minutes to the nearest town and locals used recycled wood to build a library for the local kids.

“The library is in constant use and we handmake bookmarks for the kids. We have the motto ‘if you love it, keep it’ so the kids can decide to return it or keep it.”

Blair Hamilton/Supplied The Tiny Tiko Library For Kids in Tikokino gets a lot of use in rural Hawke’s Bay.

Jan Thomson from St Arnaud, in the Nelson Lakes National Park, had one of the more remote libraries.

“As we're about 100km from the nearest library we decided in 2016 to build ourselves a book exchange. It was built by my husband Robbie based on (Dr Who’s) Tardis.”

The kids from the nearby school painted it.

“It's proved it's worth to both locals and those walking the Te Araroa Trail which passes through our wee village. Books come and go constantly, and you don't need to have one to exchange - everyone is welcome to use it.”

Jan Thomson/Stuff The Lake Rotoiti Book Exchange in St Arnaud is popular with trampers on the Te Araroa Trail.

Max McMillan​, from Sefton in North Canterbury said their book swap, next to the Sefton Garden Share, is always popular.

The country’s most well-known free community libraries are the Lilliput Libraries in Dunedin. Started by former librarian Ruth Arnison, she wanted to see small cupboards full of books free for anyone to take, borrow or donate across the city.

Max McMillan/Stuff Sefton, North Canterbury, has a well-supported book swap, next to the Sefton Garden Share where locals can swap, take or koha for seeds and vegetables. Local Max McMillian said it’s a busy spot particularly over summer for vegetables and home-made goodies.

In 2016, she put in 10 and waited to see what would happen. Six years later there are more than 300 and her cute little bright libraries can be found nationwide.

There is even a site you visit which lists all their libraries, including 20 in Mosgiel, seven in Whangarei and one in Taihape.

One of Lower Hutt’s earliest community libraries was set up in Hill Rd, Belmont, a decade ago. The Hill Road Community Group turned an old fridge into a mini library, with locals free to borrow books and magazines and hopefully drop off a few they were finished with.

Lynette Vigrass​, one of the locals involved in establishing it , noted “mini free libraries are quite a big movement in the United States” and were also popping up in Germany.

Leigh Kennaway A classic Lilliput Library in Port Chalmers, Dunedin.

Over the years the library was upgraded with a second fridge added and in 2017, it gained a national profile when 15-year-old Leon Humphrey found an 1878 edition of Captain James Cook's Voyages Around the World in the fridge.

A book expert said it was “very rare” but probably not that valuable due to its condition.

The only problem the library had encountered was an attack by kids who set one of the fridges on fire. Locals quickly rallied and put in a replacement.

Vigrass still takes an interest, removing any books that are unlikely to be read and keeping it tidy.

Locals value it and opened a “branch library” in a nearby street. “Like any community, we are all keen readers.”

supplied/Stuff Kinloch, in the central North Island, has its own little free library.

Library and Information Association of New Zealand Aotearoa executive director Ana Pickering​ said she was uncertain why libraries like the Maungaraki bus stop cluster were growing in popularity but she was supportive.

”I think it is wonderful that people are finding books this way.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Alexa Vanblerk and James Gardiner look for books in one of the Maungaraki bus stop libraries.

At the Maungaraki libraries, authors such as Dan Brown, Tom Clancy, Danielle Steel and Colleen McCullough are common. Many are also library books which have been taken out of service.

Until recently, Lonely Planet guides were also common. I had always wondered who would be interested in such classics as Bali on $10 a Day or the 1989 guide to Egypt. Someone must have agreed and removed the lot.

Perhaps it was the same person who removed some sex manuals from a library opposite St Aidan’s Church​.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The Hill Rd fridge library in Belmont is well-used.

The Hill Rd Fridge Library, Belmont

This long-standing library comes with a bonus. A sign on the freezer directs you to some treasure hunt maps in a local reserve. It is a well-organised library and locals are protective of it.

Best Find: A nice copy of A Passage to India by E.M Forster​.

Special Interest: Family Trusts, A New Zealand Guide by Martin Hawes​.

Most unusual: It’s About Boys, Good Man Project by Celia Lashlie​. (It had been withdrawn from the Raphael House Library).

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff One of the smaller bus stop libraries in Maungaraki.

276 Dowse Drive Bus Stop, Maungaraki

A slightly ho-hum library with just 28 books, including some discards from the Normandale School Library.

Best find: Mint copies of Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code​ and Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold​.

Special Interest: Live Music, How to Play Woodwind by Elizabeth Sharma​.

Most unusual: A box of cards, 100 Things to Spot in the Night Sky.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A well-stocked library in Maungaraki.

306 Dowse Drive Bus Stop

It contained a good number of books with a sticker: “Set free from Hutt City Libraries.”

Best find: A 1946 edition of The Idiot by Fyodor Dostoevsky​.

Special Interest: Zen Enlightenment, Origins and Meaning by Heinrich Dumoulin​.

Most unusual: All Fun and Games Until Someone Loses An Eye by Christopher Brookmyre​.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A bus stop with a fridge library, encouraging locals to swap books.

Poto Rd Book Swap Fridge (next to a bus stop)

A neat and tidy library that somebody clearly keeps an eye on. There are lots of books for the fans of Wilbur Smith and Bryce Courtenay​.

Best find: A New Lease of Death by Ruth Rendell​.

Special Interest: The Serious Joke Collection by George Coote​.

Most unusual: A large selection of books from Dan Brown. Somebody was clearly once a fan.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff An unlikely place to find a book on the Hells Angels.

Poto Rd/Wilson Grove Bus Stop

At last, a gem. Hunter S Thompson was one of the great American journalists and his book on the moral panic that resulted from some high profile incidents, involving the Hells Angels in America in the 1960s, is a classic.

Best Find: Hell’s Angels by Hunter S Thompson​.

Special Interest: Penguin Poets: Mid Century English Poetry 1940-1960 by David Wright​.

Most unusual: Lace 2 by Shirley Conran (A scorching sequel to her international bestseller).

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Somebody in Maungaraki likes cooks books.

Cnr Pokohiwi St and Poto Rd Bus Stop

Loads of books for fans of dieting and those looking for cookbooks.