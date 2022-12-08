Small fish that 'puffed up to the size of a basketball' gives family a fright

A live southern burrfish was found next to a beach in the Marlborough Sounds on Tuesday.

A family got a fright when they encountered an unfamiliar spiky sea creature that went from the size of a “small cod” to a “basketball” on a Marlborough Sounds beach.

Deanna and her family were paddling along the shoreline in the Bay of Many Coves on Tuesday, when they noticed a fish that “looked a bit weird” swim past.

“So I gave it a flick up onto the beach with a paddle, and then it puffed up,” she said. “It was really surprising, we definitely got a fright”.

Deanna said “we definitely got out of the water pretty quickly” after becoming concerned that it might be poisonous.

The family, who were living on a boat in the Marlborough Sounds, “left it puffed up” on the beach, as Deanna said they were worried about the fish being poisonous, and didn’t want to touch it.

They did some research later that day to learn more about pufferfish, and her 9-year-old son, Leo, watched a video that said the species “carried enough poison for 30 people and are the second most deadly invertebrate”.

“We always talk about how they're not in New Zealand, so we didn't really have any thought of it being a real pufferfish,” said Deanna.

Supplied Southern burrfish could reach up to half a metre in length said Te Papa assistant curator of fishes Andrew Stewart.

Te Papa assistant curator of fishes Andrew Stewart said the creature was a southern burrfish (allomycterus pilatus).

Though “very closely related”, Stewart said pufferfish had four teeth and burrfish were “two toothed”, with their teeth fused into one tooth on the upper jaw and one on the bottom jaw.

“They use the teeth for biting off chunks of invertebrates like snails, mussels, sponges, but they will also take bites out of other things that get too close. I wouldn't go sticking my finger anywhere near the mouth because the teeth are like bolt cutters,” he said.

Southern Burrfish could reach up to half a metre in length un-inflated, and it wasn’t uncommon for them to be found in the Marlborough Sounds, he said.

“This is a Southern Australian/New Zealand species.

“It’s more common from Cook Strait/Marlborough Sounds north, but we’ve got specimens down as far as Dunedin and down the West Coast. They might be more common than we realise.”

The reason the fish puffed up was usually a threat response to make themselves “too big to be eaten or too unpleasant to be uneaten”, and Stewart said the spikes themselves were not venomous, saying burrfish only posed a risk if they were eaten.

“The spikes might puncture you a bit, but they're not actually envenomated ” he said.

“We don’t know if burrfish are poisonous the way puffer fish are, but my recommendation is never eat them or feed them to a pet.”