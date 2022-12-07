Not everyone upset trees poisoned in Southland town

Gary Templeton says Tuatapere residents are hosed off someone has poisoned dozens of trees in the town.

The vandal who poisoned dozens of trees in Tuatapere has been roundly condemned – but one resident wants to buy them a slab of beer.

A mystery vandal drilled holes into the trunks of dozens of pine and macrocarpa trees and injected them with poison, with the trees now dying. Though many of the trees had been poisoned, plenty had not been touched.

Speculation is rife in the small western Southland town as to who the culprit was, and different theories are doing the rounds.

Most local residents condemned the perpetrator’s actions, but Andy Pender wasn’t one of them.

Pender’s house is one of three located between the poisoned pine tree plantation, on land owned by the district council, and the poisoned row of macrocarpas, on private land.

He said the pine plantation blocked his light in the morning and the macrocarpas blocked his light in the afternoon, with his back section soaking wet in winter due to the lack of sunlight.

He had complained to the council about the trees in mid 2020, he said.

“I didn’t poison them but I am happy to buy a slab of beer for whoever did.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff

Pender said he had no problem with trees but believed both plantations should have been topped long ago.

Tuatapere resident George Harpur, the town’s former district councillor, had a vastly different view of the tree poisoners.

“[It’s] some poor bastard with a demented brain and no consideration for the people of Tuatapere.”

Another longtime Tuatapere resident Gary Templeton said speculation was rife in town as to who may have poisoned the trees.

He wondered why anyone would put so much effort into being destructive, saying they should instead put their efforts into cleaning up around the town.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Three houses are located between two blocks of trees poisoned in Tuatapere. The pine plantation is on the left and the macrocarpas are on the right.

“They would get a pat on the back for that ... they are likely to get a kick in the arse for this.

“People are just hosed off something like this can happen in their own town, and they are wondering what’s going to happen next,” Templeton said.

Anyone who knew anything about the crime should “have the balls” to speak out.

James Garthwaite, a Tuatapere businessman who owns two of the three houses located between the two poisoned tree plantations, said one theory was the poisonings could be a protest over several farms in the area being purchased by overseas investors and planted out in pines, to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

There were strong feelings that the carbon farms were ripping the guts out of the community, he said.

Living in a house on Tuatapere’s main road, directly across from the poisoned macrocarpas, Eileen Forde, said they had begun dying at different times, so must have been poisoned at different times.

She believed they needed to be felled before they became a hazard.

Another resident on the same street, Elaine Charlton, said the macrocarpas blocked their light on winter mornings but she was disgusted they had been poisoned.

The owner of the land the macrocarpas are on, Craig Unahi, said he wasn't happy some of the 40-year-old trees had been poisoned.

"If they had issues they should have been talking to us."