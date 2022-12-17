Big slowdown looms for motorists with more speed reductions to come

Proposed speed limit changes will bring State Highway 23 to Raglan down to a speed limit of 80kph.

Prepare for the big slowdown.

Time has run out for motorists to have their say on a raft of speed reduction proposals across the Waikato region, including busy summer highways such as State Highway 23 between Hamilton and Raglan.

But the AA says it’s just the beginning, as the Government accelerates towards its big goal of zero deaths on New Zealand roads.

A new land transport rule came into effect in May, requiring road controlling authorities to develop speed management plans every three years, aligning with the National Land Transport Programme cycle.

READ MORE:

* Northland leaders frustrated at plan to lower speed on state highways to cut crashes

* Northland roading challenges lead to NZ’s first regionwide speed limit reduction proposal

* Push to make most of Waikato Expressway 110kmh attracts 600 submissions



Public submissions closed this week with Waka Kotahi receiving 1,260 submissions on the Interim State Highway Speed Management Review, including 180 from Waikato.

Editor of car review website Dog and Lemon.com and road safety campaigner Clive Matthew-Wilson said there are limits to what can be achieved by lowering and heavily enforcing speed limits.

“The yobbos who cause most accidents ignore speed signs, speed cameras and road safety messages. Think of the kids ram-raiding at present: you could change every speed limit in Aotearoa to 10km, and it wouldn't make the slightest difference to the way these idiots behave.”

Waka Kotahi said more than 20% of New Zealand’s annual deaths and serious injuries occur in the Waikato.

Waka Kotahi The proposed speed limit changes in Waikato

Matthew-Wilson said the reason so many people are dying on roads in places like the Waikato isn’t speed.

“It’s really bad roads. Drivers have head-on collisions or simply fall off the side of the road. : A study by Monash University of the effectiveness of roadside fencing and median barriers concluded that: “reductions of up to 90% in death and serious injury can be achieved, with no evidence of increased road trauma for motorcyclists.”

"The proof that bad roads, rather than speed, are the problem, is the Waikato Expressway: it has one of the highest speed limits in the country, yet it’s also one of the safest roads in the country.”

He’s also highly critical of the way that the police heavily enforce speed limits, but “barely enforce other laws” such as seatbelt wearing and cellphone use.

The Dominion Post/Stuff Clive Matthew-Wilson said “yobbos who cause most accidents ignore speed signs, speed cameras and road safety messages.” (file photo)

He rejects the idea that educating drivers makes any difference.

“The science is quite clear: asking people to drive safely is an expensive waste of time. It’s time to refocus on what works.”

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said they’re making significant safety improvements to Waikato’s state highways in several key locations, and at the same time they’re changing speed limits to make trips safer for everyone.

“Most of our speed limits were first set before we knew what was safe and appropriate for our roads. Safe and appropriate speeds will make Waikato a better place to live by making it safer to drive in the region, as well as making it easier and more comfortable for people to walk, ride bikes and use scooters, wheelchairs and other mobility aids to get around.”

The majority of the proposed interim speed limit drops are around schools and maraes on state highways.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Waka Kotahi are proposing the speed limit drops from 100km to 80km between Te Uku and Raglan. (file photo)

“It gives our tamariki the opportunity for safe, active travel to school on their own, with friends or their caregivers.”

The AA’s road safety speed policy manager Dylan Thomsen said the interim plan is only the start of planned speed reduction, as next year there will be even more roads under consideration and councils will also be asked to consider speed limit reductions.

“This is part of a bigger picture move towards slower speeds New Zealanders have been used to.”

Thomsen said from an AA perspective there’s absolutely going to be some highways and some roads where lower speed limits are needed, and they’re going to make sense.

“But we also don’t think an approach of just blanket reduction on all roads is going to be the best approach to take. We are in favour of quite a targeted approach, looking at the different highways and what their crash history and risk levels are, and what the road environment is like.”

The AA don’t want speed reductions to be the only tool being looked at to improve road safety, as they see a need to upgrade the poor surfaces of the country’s state highways.

Supplied AA spokesperson Dylan Thomsen agreed some speeds need to be lowered but only where it makes sense (file photo).

There will be a challenge Thomsen admits to changing drivers habits especially when they have driven a road at a certain speed for a long time.

But he said what will help is a buy-in from the public to make sure the speed limit changes make sense.

“If you are putting in limits that don’t make sense to people and feel too slow to people in locations and don’t have the majority of the public agreeing with the move then it’s going to be really hard to get good compliance with those limits without the need to go to heavy enforcement, and we don’t think that would go down very well with the public either.”

He would also like to see the authorities getting a bit creative and innovative in terms of road markings or other features of the road beyond the signs to alert the speed change.

Thomsen acknowledges there can’t be police enforcement everywhere all the time.

“Ideally it would be great to issue very few speeding tickets because most people would be travelling at the speed limit and that was going to feel right and comfortable, and natural to them.”