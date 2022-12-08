School bus leaves young children stranded, 'kilometres' from home

Ritchies is investigating after children as young as 5 were dropped off “kilometres” from their houses after school. (File photo)

Children as young as 5 were left to find their own way home after they were made to get off their school bus onto a busy road with no footpath.

The children were heading home from Oratia District School on Monday when the bus they were on was unable to drive onto Piha Rd due to another bus breaking down and blocking the road.

A text message that was sent to parents over an hour after school finished for the day said due to the road blockage, all the children had been “offloaded” from the bus at the top of Te Ahuahu Rd.

Lettie Dalton’s children normally take the bus home, but were not on it that day.

She said the decision to let children find their own way home was unsafe.

LETTIE DALTON/Supplied This text was sent out to parents after 4pm on Monday advising them of what happened.

“The kids were left to make their own way home, with some of the children still kilometres away from their houses.”

Dalton said she and a number of other parents had sent emails about what happened to both the school and Ritchies Transport, the company that ran the bus.

“The school said they weren’t made aware of the situation until a parent called them up, while Ritchies haven’t responded at all,” she said.

“I understand bus drivers are doing their best and aren’t equipped to supervise a bus full of kids, but they can’t just let them all get off onto a busy road.”

Following the incident, Dalton created a petition calling for improved safety on the school bus.

She said seat belts, adult supervision and enough seats for everyone were needed.

“Primary school children in Piha need safe transport.

“These kids are 5-10 years old and cannot be expected to consistently make safe choices on that long and dangerous road.”

An email sent out to parents by Oratia District School deputy principal Matt Moncur confirmed the incident happened.

It said the school “regretted” the confusion and upset caused to the children and their families.

“Students tried to make their way home. Thank you to the parents who helped to transport other students to their homes and providing reassurance to them,” the email read.

“Unfortunately we had not been informed by Ritchies that the driver had made the decision so we couldn’t communicate this information to families.”

The situation was “highly unacceptable”, Moncur said in the email, and the school bus network had been in touch with Ritchies to lodge a formal complaint.

A spokesperson for Ritchies Transport said they could confirm they were looking into a report about a drop-off in that area.

“We’re investigating to find out exactly what has happened and why and would then take appropriate action.”

Oratia District School principal Linda Allen said the matter was followed up with the bus company and a review was under way.

“While we are waiting for a response from the review from the bus company it would be inappropriate to make a comment.

”We agree with parents that student safety on the bus is of paramount importance to us, and have processes in place to support this for our tamariki.”