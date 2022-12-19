Sports programme in 'dire straits' after funding slashed

Sue Neal spends a lot of time thinking up games for the children she works with.

An organisation that teaches children sports skills is in “dire straits” after losing half its funding.

No Child Left Inside (NCLI) director Sue Neal relies on $75,000 in annual grants to run free sports skills programmes for 3000 students across 21 Nelson-Tasman primary schools.

Until recently, almost half her funding came from Sport New Zealand fund KiwiSport. In 2020, KiwiSport was replaced by Te Manawa Trust, which is administered locally by Sport Tasman.

Last year, No Child Left Inside received $18,000 from the new fund, leaving Neal with a shortfall. This year, they received nothing, and the organisation will start 2023 with only half its usual budget, Neal said.

Over the past year, Neal has dropped from six to four staff, and now serves just 11 schools. Next year, she’s not sure if she’ll be able to go on, and she’s scrambling to find alternative funding sources to keep the programme going.

“We are in dire straits,” Neal said.

Neal’s programme covers small and large ball sports, athletics and physiology. Focusing on skills, she aims to foster a love of sport, no matter the level of ability.

“Some kids will say, oh I don’t like rugby. So we bring rugby balls in, but we don’t play rugby, we do all sorts of crazy games”.

With curriculum pressures pulling primary teachers in different directions, PE is often the first thing to go by the wayside, Neal said.

“Some [teachers] aren't sporty, or if the weather’s bad, PE goes out the window.”

Despite NCLI’s bare-bones budget, her teaching staff did a “damn good job”, with a typical day involving nine 30-minute sessions, Neal said.

Neal boosts her own salary with a cleaning job, which pays more than teaching, she said.

“But I love [teaching], I absolutely love it.”

Sport Tasman acting chief executive Tony Thomas said funding allocation under Te Manawa Trust had a different focus, targeting the groups “missing out” on sport. This included girls and young women, Māori and Pasifika communities, and people with disabilities, Thomas said.

Sport New Zealand also stipulated that schools needed to apply directly for funding for programmes that take place during the school day, Thomas said.

Organisations that applied for funding had to demonstrate their programmes would meet that criteria, which was set by Sport New Zealand, he said.

“[No Child Left Inside] is a good programme, there’s no doubt the skills she teaches are needed and great, but we have this criteria we’re trying to work to.”