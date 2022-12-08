Blue Santa packing the police car full of Christmas boxes for Taranaki families

Blue Santa brings joy to New Plymouth families by delivering food parcels to those in need.

Blue Santa has loaded up his police car and is ready to deliver boxes of goodies to families all around Taranaki Maunga this Christmas.

Operation Blue Santa is run by the Roderique Hope Trust with the New Plymouth Police family harm team.

They have put together 500 boxes of food and Christmas treats – 250 will go to families the police family harm team have dealt with during the year and the other 250 will go to families who have had contact with 15 social services including Taranaki Retreat, Tui Ora and Tu Tama Wahine.

Over the year to September 30, Taranaki police responded to 4866 family harm incidents, more than a third of which involved children.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Blue Santa overseeing the packing of Christmas food boxes for Taranaki families.

Sergeant Viv Teremoana said the families were always going to be humbled by the gift, but it was also about the effect it had on the officers seeing the families “outside of those triple 1 calls and giving them something nice.”

She feels like Father Christmas when she delivers the boxes, she said.

“It's important to get the message out to the families that we're delivering to where the box comes from, the community. It's from the community for the community. We get to see the good side, the reaction of the families when they’re delivered.”

Operation Blue Santa has been going for 10 years and Roderique Hope Trust general manager Michelle Ramage said the community had always donated to this cause.

“They want to be able to be part of a solution. And so this provides the opportunity for the community to do something fun for families who are struggling at Christmas time.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Sergeant Viv Teremoana from the New Plymouth police family harm unit busy packing boxes of goodies for Taranaki families affected by family violence.

But this year, getting enough donations to fund the project has been difficult.

“And I think that's indicative of the pinch that's being felt right across the community. So, as a Trust, we've taken on the rest of the project. And we've committed to 500 parcels which has a cost of over $48,000. And we're just hoping that the community are going to continue to be generous right up to Christmas.”

The boxes are filled with about $110 worth of pantry staples as well as a few Christmas treats, she said.

“These are going to the entire Taranaki community. They're going as far as Mokau in the north and they're going as far south as Patea. Right around the mountain. There has been nominations from every corner of Taranaki.”

To make a donation to Operation Blue Santa, go to www.roderiquehopetrust.co.nz.