Firefighter says large payrise reflects how for wages got behind

Invercargill firefighters are smiling after the announcement of a national agreement being reached with Fire Emergency New Zealand after 18 months of negotiations. The agreement is subject to a vote. From left, Wi-Richard Tohiariki, Zane Eyre, Ben O’Connor, Aaron Ramsey and John Gilder.

An Invercargill firefighter involved in the fight for better wages and conditions for professional firefighters nationwide says he is staggered they got a 24% wage increase.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union and Fire and Emergency New Zealand this week agreed to settlement terms, subject to a vote, after months of industrial action over pay and workplace issues.

On the table are wage increases of 24%, blood screening for early detection of cancer and medical response recognition for firefighters and dispatchers.

Aaron Ramsey, the Invercargill station’s union secretary and station officer, said he was staggered at the size of the payrise but believed it was reflective of how much their wages had got behind over the years.

New firefighters were paid “just over” the minimum wage, he had said in June.

Ramsey believed the wages were now back to where they should be.

"The challenge is to not let them erode again."

A big win was getting firefighter representation on working groups which would decide fleet, equipment and staffing ratios. This would lead to better coverage and response times to emergency callouts, he said.

And a 24% pay-rise meant more people would be attracted to work in the industry, he believed.

The deal would not have been done without the support of the public during the firefighters industrial action, Ramsey said.

This week, Fire and Emergency NZ chief executive officer Kerry Gregory said the offer centred on an uplift in base pay and the changing nature of the emergency response role in attending medical events.

"Our offer in August was at the extent of what we could afford. We are pleased that, with government support, we have been able to present a revised offer that recognises the critical role firefighters play, while being sustainable for Fire and Emergency.”

The total cost of the offer is expected to be around $145 million, which is $100m higher than the offer on the table in July. This figure includes $75.4m repayable funding from the government, Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said on Tuesday.