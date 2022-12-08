Cash reward for information leading to Marokopa children's return

The family of three children missing with their father for nearly a year are offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to their safe return.

Jayda, Maverick, and Ember Phillips were last seen with their father Tom Phillips on December 9, 2021. The children's half siblings began a Givealitte page in September to raise money for a reward.

A warrant to arrest Phillips was issued when he failed to appear in Te Kūiti District Court in January on a charge of wasting police time and resources in relation to the family’s first disappearance back in September 2021.

A search for Phillips and his children, has been going on ever since, captivating the nation and frustrating police and searchers.

TOM LEE/STUFF Waikato west area commander Will Loughrin talks about the police effort to find missing Marokopa man Tom Phillips and his 3 children. (Video first published 9 September 2022.)

On Wednesday night the family said in a Facebook post the public had donated $4598.40 towards their goal of $10,000.

The post said “as a family we have been able to gather the remainder. The money will be offered for any information leading to the safe return of these three children”.

It said the children were last seen at their grandparents farm near Marokopa in the Waitomo area.

Red flags were first raised on September 11 last year when Phillips’ ute was found abandoned at Kiritehere Beach, facing the waves and with the keys under the driver’s seat mat.

The family spent 17 days in Marokopa’s dense bush, but weren’t found despite an intensive police-led land, sea and air search.

Phillips disappeared again in December and did not reappear for Christmas or his court appearance.

Police put out a statement in August saying the missing family could be anywhere in the country, and might be using fake names.