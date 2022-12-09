'Iconic' cafe closes as rising costs and Covid effects bite

“Iconic” cafe on Morrison St in central Nelson shuts as the hospitality sector continues to be hit by factors including staff shortages, rising costs and mounting Covid-related debt.

Covid and rising bills have claimed another victim in the hospitality sector, with the closure of a well-known Nelson cafe.

Morrisons Nelson Eatery, formerly known as the Morri Street Cafe, shut its doors this week after the central city business went into liquidation.

Liquidator David Thomas said the “iconic” eatery on the corner of Morrison and Hardy streets suffered a downturn in revenue due to the pandemic and had mounting tax bills, but couldn’t give further details.

The cafe had been in operation for just over 20 years, with its current owners taking over in 2019.

Nelson Hospitality Association president Ian Williams said the closure of popular, well-established businesses in city centres was worrying.

The sector continued to be hard hit by labour shortages due to a lack of visitors on working holiday visas, rising living costs, and growing debt from Covid-related loans and rental relief, he said.

Morrisons Nelson Eatery also known as the Morrison Street Cafe in Hardy St, Nelson is closed with a notice advising the business is in the hands of a liquidator.

On top of that there was wage inflation, with some businesses now also concerned they might have to pay staff more under new fair pay legislation, he said.

The sector had increased wages by around 20-30% over the last year to try to attract staff amid labour shortages, but its businesses were still short-staffed and open fewer hours, Williams said.

Hospitality had been led to believe it would be one of the last sectors that would be subject to the Fair Pay Agreement, he said.

“In fact we’ve become one of the first, if not the first sector, to be subject to that.

“It’s yet another thing that the Government have thrown at us.”

The effect of having “no sector specific support” from the Government through Covid was now“coming home to roost”, he said.

“If we’d had that additional support, we might not be in such a precarious position ... at the minute.”

MP for Nelson, Labour’s Rachel Boyack said it was challenging for the Government to define exactly who was providing a hospitality service after the pandemic hit.

“When we designed some of the financial packages to go out to the businesses affected by Covid, they were specifically designed with hospitality in mind because we knew that was the sector that was facing the biggest challenge.

“But we also knew it would capture other industries that were also facing similar challenges.”

Labour shortages were a global issue for which there was no “magic bullet”, she said.

The Government had issued thousands of working holiday visas, but airfares were still high.

“We’re doing everything we can as a government to make it as easy as possible for people to have a working holiday visa in New Zealand, but we are still facing ... challenges as a result of Covid.”

Employers who were “paying well” had “nothing to fear” from fair pay negotiations, Boyack said.

“I know that getting to a living wage is what hospitality workers are really looking for.”