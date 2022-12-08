Taranaki edges its sunburnt nose in front to be NZ's sunniest region for 2022

With one month to go Taranaki is set to take out sunniest region of 2022

Taranaki is on track to be crowned the sunniest region in New Zealand for the second year running, but New Plymouth’s mayor is already hoping to make it three in a row.

The region “stole” the title from Bay of Plenty in 2021 when it was crowned sunniest place in New Zealand with 2592 sunshine hours, knocking Whakatāne from the podium and former mayor Judy Turner calling Taranaki ‘rat bags’.

The sunny result was unexpected, even for Taranaki locals, with the region renowned for its wind, rain and lush green dairy pastures more than a place to get a tan.

But that reputation may have to change with the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research’s (Niwa) Spring Climate Summary showing Taranaki on track to be the sunniest place yet again.

At the end of November Taranaki was sitting at 2388 hours of sunshine, 53 hours clear of nearest rival Bay of Plenty with 2335 hours.

Wider Nelson – an area famous for its sun – was sitting at 2325 hours, and the interior of Canterbury at 2251 hours.

Niwa meteorologist and forecaster Seth Carrier said with a 53-hour lead through the first 11 months of the year it would be difficult, but not impossible, for Taranaki to lose the top spot.

“The final rankings won’t be available until the annual climate summary is published in early January, however.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth district mayor Neil Holdom said it felt like it had rained every day since he received the cup for sunniest region in New Zealand for 2021 but was happy Taranaki was on its way to holding the title.

New Plymouth district mayor NeilHoldom said the sunshine hours victory for 2022 was hard to believe.

“Ever since I got that trophy last year, I think it’s rained every day since.

“People triumphantly tell me how they managed to mow their lawns.”

But Holdom said he hoped the sunshine would continue through next year so Taranaki could get a ‘three-peat’.

It was a great accolade to have, adding value to the region, and suggested it could result in some more solar farms, he said.

“My fellow mayors do remind me that the accolade is for the region not the district, so it’s for all of Taranaki to enjoy, and I’m sure they get equal amounts of sunshine in Stratford and South Taranaki.”

Recently elected Whakatāne mayor Victor Luca said while Taranaki being in the lead was unexpected, with climate change and changing weather patterns anything can happen.

“We may not be the sunniest, but we’re the second sunniest and still have a lot to offer, we’ve got everything here.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The pohutukawas, also known as New Zealand’s Christmas tree are in full bloom around Taranaki as the region edges closer to taking out sunniest region in NZ for the second year.

Taranaki is sitting at a sunnier spot now than it had been at the same point last year.

Then it had 2368 hours, with Marlborough in second on 2317 hours, Greater Nelson 2317 hours, and Hawke’s Bay with 2301 hours.

Despite sunshine hours increasing, spring had been a very wet season for much of the North Island, with above normal (120-149% of normal) or well above normal (more than 149% of normal) rainfall observed in most regions.

Taranaki Regional Council figures show North Egmont Visitor’s Centre got 782.5mm of rain in November, Stratford got 281.5mm, and Hāwera got 186mm.

November had also been the warmest on record for the country, surpassing the record set just last year.