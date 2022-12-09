Rotorua will phase out motel emergency housing to 'near zero' with new accord - Housing Minister

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the Rotorua housing accord would see the use of motels in the city for emergency accommodation reduced to ‘near zero’.

Motel-based emergency housing will drop to “near zero” in Rotorua under a recently signed Housing Accord, Housing Minister Megan Woods says.

Woods was due to sign the accord on Friday with Rotorua Lakes Council, Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue, saying in a statement that the pipeline of public, affordable housing would ensure Rotorua residents have access to safe, dry, warm permanent homes.

“Today’s accord spells out clearly the Government’s current and ongoing commitment to Rotorua as it works with the community to deliver more public, transitional and affordable housing, and also provide safe, supported emergency accommodation,” she said.

Woods said the accord would see Government, council and iwi work collaboratively to address the city’s chronic housing shortage, improve emergency housing and community wellbeing.

1 NEWS It comes as a new report reveals some tourists are avoiding the town due to safety concerns.

She said Rotorua has experienced significant population growth in recent years, with over 9000 people coming into Rotorua since 2013, during which time just 1200 private homes were built.

“This has created an unacceptable rise in house prices and rental costs,” Woods said.

Woods said the accord seeks to progressively reduce the use of motels for emergency housing in Rotorua to near zero, provide quality delivery of care and wrap-around support to people in emergency accommodation and build more public homes to address the housing shortage in Rotorua.

“Significant work is underway, with around 330 public and transitional homes under construction or in planning by Kāinga Ora, community housing providers and iwi and Māori.

“There has been huge investment in infrastructure, including $84.6 million for stormwater improvements through the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund. This pipeline of public and transitional housing will ensure Rotorua can be a strong, vibrant city with a robust housing infrastructure in the years ahead.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Rotorua's Fenton St, nicknamed MSD Mile by locals due to its concentration of emergency accommodation.

“There has also been a strong partnership with Māori resulting in several new housing developments across Rotorua, by, for and with Māori. I acknowledge the work of the Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue, who have been working assiduously with the Government to get better housing outcomes for whānau and individuals in Rotorua.”

The accord was welcomed by Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, who said it was a response to the urgent need to end mixed-use tourism accommodation and deliver better housing for those in need.

The ‘mixed-model’ system, which sees tourists and MSD clients under the same roof, has been highlighted by Rotorua NZ chief Andrew Wilson as one factor actively undermining efforts to attract visitors to the city.

The mixed model issue was acknowledged by Woods and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni in May 2021 as being a problem, though it has continued to be used.

The use of Rotorua’s motels had also drawn criticism from former Mayor Steve Chadwick, who told both Woods and Sepuloni in letters obtained by Stuff that drug use, violent behaviour, vandalism and other anti-social behaviour on a daily basis was “destroying our city”.

FELIX DESMARAIS/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING There was an urgent need to end mixed-used tourism accommodation, Rotorua mayor-elect Tania Tapsell said.

Woods said there has been a huge investment in infrastructure in Rotorua, and work was underway on around 330 public and transitional homes.

”This pipeline of public and transitional housing will ensure Rotorua can be a strong, vibrant city with a robust housing infrastructure in the years ahead,” Woods said.

The accord was also welcomed by Rawiri Waru, the chairman of a Te Arawa Working Party responding to emergency housing.

“We agree that housing development, which is environmentally friendly and sustainable, is desperately needed in Rotorua,” he said.

“But, above all Te Arawa is driven by our inherited value of protecting the wellbeing and safety of people who reside in Rotorua and manuhiri who come to our rohe.

“This accord recognises our collaborative duty to address the chronic housing crisis and tackle the many issues that have emerged from it.

“Me whai mana nui hoki ngā mātāpono a Te Arawa ki tēnei take kīhai ki tā Te Arawa whakatau ai. Te Arawa beliefs and ideologies must be given mana and applied as directed by Te Arawa.”