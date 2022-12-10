Revamping this suburban Wellington bus stop will cost $2.8m – is it worth it?

An upgrade is planned for this underwhelming bus stop in Johnsonville. But at what cost?

An upgrade to a bus stop outside Johnsonville’s shopping centre is estimated to cost $2.8 million.

The money will come out of the $350m Transport Choices package announced by Transport Minister Michael Wood last week.

The fund will go towards 397 new or upgraded bus stops across the country, as well as other upgrades including cycleways and walkable neighbourhoods.

Wellington transport hubs are set to get some of the money, including the Johnsonville bus stop. The upgrade of Stop D will back on to the Johnsonville Shopping Centre car park, across the road from the library and near the train station.

The budget for Stop D in Johnsonville could be broken into behind-the-scenes design and project management costs of $280,000, two large shelters at approximately $600k-$700k each, as well as signage, digital screens, electrical connections, ducting, CCTV and new seating.

Kerbs would also be altered and footpaths constructed for accessibility, as well as cycleway integration.

With a 20% cost contingency figure added, the cost came out at $2.8 million.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Samantha Gain says the costs of physical works are increasing.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said costs were being driven up: Another bus interchange redevelopment on Lambton Quay was budgeted at $5 million.

Thomas Nash, chairperson of Greater Wellington Regional Council’s Transport Committee, acknowledged the increased costs.

“I know when you see the numbers on the page they seem high,” he said.

It was an expensive time to be embarking on any infrastructure project, he said.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Stuff asks bus commuters about the ins and outs of bus etiquette.

But “in terms of Johnsonville and across the bus network”, Greater Wellington was focused on improving integration and transfers with trains.

Transferring from a bus to a train should be easy and comfortable.

“You should be able to rock off the bus onto the train, but if you have to wait, it should be in a decent place which is dry and warm,” Nash said.

Creating those high-quality transfers would cost “a bit of money,” he said.

He pointed out that central Johnsonville, near the train station, saw many commuters using the Metlink buses as well as the train.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington regional councillor Thomas Nash says the bus stop is not unique – it is an expensive time to be embarking on any physical infrastructure project. (File photo)

The plans for an upgraded Stop D include the construction of two bus shelters, lowered kerbs for accessibility, and integration with the cycleway network.

Gain said the upgrade was “a significant project for the future of Johnsonville”.

It would provide an “enhanced experience” and capacity for 20,000 travellers each month.

The bus stop upgrade was only at the design phase and would be subject to public consultation.

Wood’s office did not respond to a request for comment about the bus stop funding.